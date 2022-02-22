Chlorine Disinfectant Market to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

2015-2021 Chlorine Disinfectant Market Outlook in Comparison to 2022-2030 Growth Forecast

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global chlorine disinfectant market revenues are poised to reach at US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of forecast period, 2022 - 2030. Heightening concerns regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are triggering the need to maintain hygiene in healthcare and residential facilities. In line with this, global sales of chlorine disinfectant are set to soar promisingly in near term, as projected by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study.



Attributes Details Chlorine Disinfectant Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 2.8 Bn Chlorine Disinfectant Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2030) ~ 5.0% Chlorine Disinfectant Market Size in Projected 2030 US$ 4.2 Bn

The survival period of SARS-COV-2 - virus that causes COVID-19 - on inanimate objects differ with various factors including, temperature, and humidity. This accents for the need of frequent cleaning and disinfection of surfaces, thereby, enabling broader usage of chlorine disinfectants.

Key Takeaways of Chlorine Disinfectant Market Study

Increasing emphasis on cleanliness in hospitals is boosting the demand for chlorine disinfectants in hospital applications. Infections are a significant threat in hospitals and chlorine-based cleansers disinfect work surfaces and equipment, thereby, preventing the spread of contagious diseases.

Chlorine disinfectants are gaining significant traction in industrial wastewater treatment applications. Chlorine can be used in wastewater disinfection either as an elemental chlorine (gas) or as a chlorinated compound such as liquid sodium hypochlorite solution or solid calcium hypochlorite. Chlorine disinfectants play a vital role in the industrial wastewater treatment process.

Textile bleaching is anticipated to emerge as a significant application of chlorine disinfectants during the forecast period, owing to their superior bleaching property such as liquid chlorine bleaches are highly effective at whitening fabrics and also provide germicidal activity at usage concentrations.

The chlorine disinfectant market in South Asia including, India, and ASEAN countries is witnessing notable growth recently, attributable to growth of end-use industries such as healthcare, and water treatment in this region.

Governments in several regions are highly focused on improving municipal water facilities in urban and rural areas. Such developments for industrial and domestic/ municipal water treatment are expected to create high demand for water & wastewater treatment chemicals such as chlorine disinfectants over the forecast period.

Market Landscape: Moderately Fragmented

The global chlorine disinfectant market is moderately fragmented, owing to presence of several international and domestic payers in the market. Top ten established players account for over a third of total supply. Key players such as 3M Company, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Clorox Company, Ecolab, Hind Pharma, Chemtex Speciality Ltd, Nyco Products Company, Delux Chemicals, Achlor Chemical Ltd. and others are also focusing on increasing their presence in domestic market. Leading manufacturers are laying emphasis on strengthening their partnerships with end users.

Comparative View of Chlorine Disinfectant Market

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2015-2021 Historical Data Available for 2022-2030 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Form, Application, and Region Key Companies Profiled • 3M Company



• Reckitt Benckiser



• Procter and Gamble



• Clorox Company



• Ecolab



• Hind Pharma



• Chemtex Speciality Ltd.



• Nyco Products Company



• Deluxe Chemicals



• VWR International, LLC



• Achlor Chemical Ltd.

What Does the Future Hold?

The global Chlorine Disinfectant market is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period on account of its increasing demand in water treatment industry in emerging countries. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the cleanliness especially in hospitals where Infections are a significant threat in both developed and emerging countries is further expected to propel market growth.

Chlorine Disinfectant Market by Category

By Form:

Solid/Granular

Liquid

Gas



By Application:

Drinking Water

Swimming Pool Water

Industrial Wastewater

Textile Bleaching

Hospital

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Learn More About the Report Coverage

Future Market Insights has published a market research report on the Chlorine Disinfectant market that contains global industry analysis of 2015-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2030. The report provides insightful analysis of the Chlorine Disinfectant market through four different segments- grade, application, end-use, and region. The Chlorine Disinfectant market report also provides demand trends of different types across industry verticals, a comprehensive list of service providers in the market, various projects around the world, along with a detailed overview of the parent market.

