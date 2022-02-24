ThoughtWorld names Sanford Cameron as interim CEO of ThoughtWorld.
Sanford Cameron is a seasoned leader and has been serving as our Chief Revenue Officer of ThoughtWorld. We are grateful for Sanford's leadership, dedication, and service to the ThoughtWorld team.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- ThoughtWorld names its new interim CEO, Sanford Cameron. The ThoughtWorld executive team, advisors, and investors made this immediate decision due to the tragic passing of the Founder and CEO Robert Ming. ThoughtWorld COO, Jim Hill stated..."Sanford Cameron is a seasoned leader and has been serving as our Chief Revenue Officer of ThoughtWorld. We are grateful for Sanford's leadership, dedication, and service to the ThoughtWorld team." Sanford will continue to interface with high leveled leaders in the technological, political, and entrepreneurial spaces. ThoughtWorld provides an innovative platform where the freedom of expression can be safe and anonymous with thoughts, seeing what others think, and add real value to the political discussion.
— ThoughtWorld COO, Jim Hill
ABOUT:
ThoughtWorld:
The creators of ThoughtWorld (thoughtworld.com), designed an innovative online space where people can safely and anonymously share their thoughts, see what others think, and add real value to the public conversation. ThoughtWorld Founder and CEO Robert Ming created this breathtaking tool as a way to cut through the clutter found on most social media platforms. The goal is to encourage honest engagement and collaboration.
Sanford Cameron:
Sanford Cameron's career spans nearly 25 years of experience in market research B2B sales, marketing, strategy, product innovation, and leadership positions. His career includes building successful B2B sales organizations at companies such as YouGov, Decision Resources Group (Manhattan Research), GlobalData, and Abt Bio-Pharma Solution.
Sanford is a seasoned leader with Saas platforms, text mining, categorization, and visualization technologies. He has served in executive-level and leadership positions at several start-up ventures as well as privately held and publicly traded companies.
In the past two years and during the pandemic, Sanford has worked with seasoned sales professionals to integrate a new generation into the digital world. Sanford brings both passion and process to every organization in his portfolio.
Sanford talks about #bigdata, #socialmedia, #thoughtfulness, #alternativedata, #bigmedia, #agegap, #culture, and #freedomofspeech. He works to coach and nurture the new generation of sales.
