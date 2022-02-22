WVDOT commends Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority on rescuing stranded softball team

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation commends the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority for coming to the aid of the Notre Dame softball team after their charter bus broke down on Interstate 77. “It exemplifies the best of the spirit of service in the transit community and how West Virginians look after their neighbors,” said Bill Robinson, director of the Department of Transportation’s Division of Public Transit.

Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, Kanawha County emergency officials notified KRT that a charter bus had broken down on I-77 near the Tuppers Creek exit. KRT director Sean Hill said two buses were immediately dispatched to pick up the 43 team members stranded on the interstate. “We got the call at 6:48 p.m. and the first bus was on the scene at 7:20,” Hill said. The whole team was taken to the Embassy Suites hotel in Charleston, where they were put up for the night. It is not uncommon for West Virginia’s urban and rural bus services to evacuate citizens during times of emergency.

Public Transit is a division within the WVDOT. The agency helps secure funding and provides assistance and guidance to 10 rural transit agencies within the state. When called upon, Public Transit can also provide assistance to urban transit authorities like KRT, which is a direct recipient of federal funds. “I’m always amazed by the talent and dedication of the people in the transportation community,” Robinson said.​​