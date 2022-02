Automated Fare Collection System Market Growth Predicted to Reach at a CAGR of 11.1% by 2027 | Eurotech, Omron, Xerox

Automated Fare Collection System Market Analysis

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automated Fare Collection System Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a report published by Coherent Market Insights

The Automated Fare Collection System Industry report presents a systematic study of the segments and a thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities are offered in the report. The investment opportunities in the market that are highlighted here will go a long way in driving the business forward. Knowing the current market situation is the most important thing discussed here to help major players survive in the murderous market.



An automated fare collection (AFC) system is the collection of components that automate the ticketing system of a public transportation network - an automated version of manual fare collection. An AFC system is usually the basis for integrated ticketing. NEC provides transit agencies such as bus and railway operators with automated fare collection system leveraged by contactless smart card with IC chip equipped. The system realizes accurate and reliable fare collection, contributing towards stable and productive business. Also, NEC offers from light AFC to large scale AFC with clearing and interoperability, in accordance with the development process of public transportation.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:

โžฎ Cubic Corporation

โžฎ Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

โžฎ Thales Group

โžฎ Advantech Co. Ltd.

โžฎ Omron Corporation

โžฎ Xerox Corporation

โžฎ Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited

โžฎ Eurotech S.P.A.

โžฎ NEC Corporation

โžฎ Nippon Signal Co. Ltd.

IT systems for fare collection handle revenue management, financial management systems, and automatic fare collection (AFC). BRT systems function well with off-board, automatic fare collection systems, which reduce vehicle boarding times, allow the rapid introduction of new tariffs and services, reduce revenue leakage, provide data to support system optimization, and support integrated ticketing across multiple modes. Fare collection consists essentially of revenue management processes. The income received by the BRT agency and its expenses are managed by IT systems.



Key Insights of Report:-

The study focuses on the market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other characteristics of the top players in the global Automated Fare Collection System market. It also illuminates the vendor landscape, allowing attendees to better predict future competitive movements in the global Automated Fare Collection System business. This study provides a comprehensive overview of market value for the Automated Fare Collection System industry, including product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply. The competitive viewpoint part of the study provides a comprehensive overview of the industry's main competitors' market share analysis.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:-

โ‡ข What are the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the market?

โ‡ข Which markets are significantly positive for developing businesses?

โ‡ข How will the Automated Fare Collection System market change in the next five years?

โ‡ข What are the drivers and restraints of the Automated Fare Collection System market?

โ‡ข Which regional market will show the highest growth?

โ‡ข What will be the CAGR and size of the Automated Fare Collection System market throughout the forecast period?

โ‡ข Which segments are expected to show significant growth over the forecast period?

โ‡ข What is the forecast estimation of Automated Fare Collection System market growth?

โ‡ข Which market segments are expected to boost the growth of the industry?

โ‡ข Who are the dominating players of the Automated Fare Collection System industry?



๐——๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:-

Global Automated Fare Collection System Market, By System Component:

Hardware

โž› Central Computer System

โž› Station Computer System

โž› Station Equipment

โž› Software

โž› Services

Global Automated Fare Collection System Market, By Application:

โž› Bus Rapid Transit

โž› Light Rail Transit

โž› Train

โž› Others

Global Automated Fare Collection System Market, By End-use Industry:

โž› Public Transport Authority

โž› Private Transport Authority

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automated Fare Collection System Market:-

โ‹™ Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automated Fare Collection System market

โ‹™ Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary โ€“ The basic information of the Automated Fare Collection System Market.

โ‹™Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Automated Fare Collection System

โ‹™ Chapter 4: Presenting the Automated Fare Collection System Market Factor Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

โ‹™ Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End-User, and Region/Country 2016-2022

โ‹™ Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automated Fare Collection System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

โ‹™ Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Company with revenue share and sales

โ‹™ Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source



