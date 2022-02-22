Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “ Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global veterinary diagnostics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.

Veterinary diagnostics rely on several tests to detect the presence of diseases among animals. They are conducted by collecting and analyzing samples of blood, urine, stool, and tissues of livestock, pet, and wild animals to improve the quality of life of animals. Presently, they are gaining widespread adoption in pathology, bacteriology, toxicology, nutrition, and virology testing centersworldwide as veterinary diagnosticsplay an important role in disease management and the overall wellbeing of an animal.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Trends:

A significant surge in the animal population and the adoption rate of pets globally represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for pet care products and servicesis promoting the growth of the market. In addition to this, the development of portable instruments, biosensors, immunoassays, non-polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques for disease diagnosis ispositively influencing the market. Moreover, governments of different countries, along with animal rights activists, are implementing favorable policies, which is anticipated to impel the market growth.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, technology, animal type, disease type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Kits and Reagents

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Biochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Dogs

Cats

Others

Livestock Animals

Cattle

Swine

Poultry

Others

Breakup by Disease Type:

Infectious Diseases

Non-infectious Diseases

Hereditary, Congenital and Acquired Diseases

General Ailments

Structural and Functional Diseases

Breakup by End User:

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

