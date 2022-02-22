Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Future Demand Analysis By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Demand for advanced & specialized care & increasing application of EHRs in healthcare facilities are factors driving patient registry software market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient registry software market is forecast to reach a value of USD 2.96 Billion by 2027; according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The high projected value at the end of the seven-year forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for development and deployment of more specialized and advanced treatments and technologies in the global patient registry software market. Growth of the global patient registry software market is projected to further accelerate owing to increasing application of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the global healthcare sector. Application and use of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation has been increasing over the past decade, and is expected to continue trend and drive market growth during the forecast period. A primary factor expected to hamper market growth includes security- and breach-related concerns regarding patient data and information.

The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the patient registry software market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the patient registry software market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/465

Key Highlights From The Report

The commercial database segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of largest market share over the forecast period.

The disease registry segment is expected to also remain dominant in terms of revenue share in the patient registry software market.

Increasing government initiatives to introduce value-based care in healthcare facilities is supporting growth of the population health management segment.

The standalone segment is expected to account for significant revenue share going forward, as standalone patient registry software is a portable software that can work without operating systems being installed.

The government & third-party segment is expected to account for comparatively high revenue share in the overall market during the forecast period due to growing use of patient registry software in government organizations to treat patients with chronic diseases, provide value-based care, and decrease healthcare burden.

These government initiatives are especially being pursued more actively in countries in North America.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ImageTrend, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Syneos Health Inc., Premier, Inc., Phytel, Inc., Telligen, Inc., and Dacima Software Inc.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/465

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient registry software market on the basis of delivery, database, registry type, function, software type, end-use, and region.

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Database Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Public Database

Commercial Database

Registry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Product Registries

Health Service Registries

Disease Registries

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Point-Of-Care

Patient Care Management

Population Health Management

Product Outcome Evaluation

Health Information Exchange

Research & Clinical Studies

Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Integrated

Standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Government & Third-Party Administrators

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Research Centers

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/465

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Patient Registry Software market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Patient Registry Software market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Patient Registry Software market.

Radical Highlights of the Patient Registry Software Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Patient Registry Software market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Patient Registry Software market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/465

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

CRISPR Technology Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crispr-technology-market

Marble Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/marble-market

Automotive Camera Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-camera-market

Food Ingredients Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-ingredients-market

Directed Energy Weapons Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.