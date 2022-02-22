Decision Intelligence Market Is Booming Across the Globe, Explored Latest Report, Top Key Players and Outlook 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Decision Intelligence Market Size – USD 10.30 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.7%, Market Trends – Increasing need for data-driven decisions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Decision Intelligence market size reached USD 10.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for making more accurate data-driven decisions will boost revenue growth of the market. Effective decision making is a major problem in organizations, and better decision making and evaluating tools to make business-critical decisions are required to resolve challenges. Decision intelligence solution helps organizations to achieve better decisions, accommodate uncertainty factors, and improve their respective decision models.

The latest market intelligence study on the Decision Intelligence market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2021 - 2030. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Decision Intelligence market.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Baidu, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arm Limited, H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, Clarifai, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, HyperVerge, Inc., and Iris.ai AS and others

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Decision Intelligence industry for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

Key Insights presented in the report:

Hybrid-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for human-machine interactions in order to detect issues and achieve faultless judgement.

Machine learning segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for predicting accurate outcomes. Machine learning algorithms use historical data as input for predicting new outputs.

Big cloud providers segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased demand for on-cloud services in order to have flexibility in using decision intelligence solutions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Decision Intelligence market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Human-based

Hybrid-based

Machine-based

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Analytics

Machine Learning

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Big Cloud Providers

Start-Ups

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Demand Forecasting

Discovering Cause

Logistics Optimization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Media and Entertainment

Oil and Gas

Retail

Transportation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Qualitative approach to examine the industry standards, regulations and opportunities prominent vendors can bank on says a lot about the Decision Intelligence market position in years to come. Researchers behind the study brings in the best of both primary and secondary research techniques in order to obtain market specific estimates for recent investments, product sales, profit and gross margin. These values that mainly based on the total revenue garnered by the product manufacturers are explained through various resources such as illustrations.

This survey provides answers to the following important questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Decision Intelligence market? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2018 to 2030?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Decision Intelligence industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Decision Intelligence that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of the Decision Intelligence industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2018 to 2030?

