Image recognition Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size – USD 25.67 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global image recognition market size is expected to reach USD 80.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smartphones globally and rising adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are key factors driving growth of the global image recognition market. Image recognition applications include targeted advertising, smart photo libraries, accessibility for the visually impaired, media interactivity, and enhanced research capabilities. Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Pinterest, and Apple are investing in resources and research into image recognition and related applications. Improper data storage, security breaches, and misuse of facial recognition data are some of the primary concerns related to image recognition technology, which could limit adoption in several areas.

The Global image recognition Market report provides vital information that prepares market players to give fierce competition to their toughest competitors based on growth, sales, and revenue, among other essential factors. The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the image recognition industry. The North American segment is estimated to contribute over 38 percent to the market’s incremental growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

The software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to a sudden and rapid increase in adoption of image recognition software in computer graphics, medical imaging, and photo editing, among others. Rapidly growing trends of industry automation and Industry 4.0 are driving adoption of image recognition software, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Image recognition or tracking is used in augmented reality to track, detect, and augment 2D images. Image tracking is dependent on advanced computer vision technology to track and augment images. Jack Daniels augmented reality app turns whisky bottles into pop-out storybooks. The free app uses a tablet or smartphone camera to recognize the sticker on the bottle and unfolds the whole manufacturing process of the drink in a matching black and white pop-up book.

Image recognition is an important tool in autonomous vehicles used by Uber and Google. The technology detects road signs and obstacles through sensors in front of a vehicle and identifies these with the help of this technology. Computer vision systems powered by deep learning are trained with thousands of images of humans, road signs, and obstacles on the road under different weather and lighting conditions. The intelligence of the system continues to increase as new information is fed in.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high level of integration of AI in e-commerce and digital shopping. Companies in the region are quick to adopt advanced technologies such as AI, deep learning, and cloud-based technologies, which is propelling growth of the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, Honeywell, Toshiba, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, NEC Corporation, Catchoom, and Slyce.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Image recognition market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Image recognition according to the impact of COVID-19.

Emergen Research has segmented the global image recognition market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, technique, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security and Surveillance

Scanning and Imaging

Augmented Reality

Image Search

Marketing and Advertising

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Object Recognition

QR/ Barcode Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Facial Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Automobile & Transportation

Government

Others

Regional Analysis of the Image recognition Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Image recognition market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Image recognition market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Image recognition market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Image recognition market.

