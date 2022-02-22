Mobile Robot Market Potential Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising demand for warehouse automation and the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants is driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Robot Market will be worth USD 117.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants. Adopting intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, and mobile robotics drives the growth of the mobile robot market over the forecast period. The growing need for automation and self-optimization of the machinery in the factories to obtain increased productivity and enhanced operational efficiency is anticipated to fuel the development of the market. The manufacturing plants are increasingly adopting autonomous mobile robots in the manufacturing plants to ensure worker safety, reduce human resources and operational & manufacturing costs, and eliminate human errors. Technological advancements in the sensors and cameras have resulted in the flexibility and agility of mobile robots and increased their usage for operations.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Mobile Robot market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Mobile Robot market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/348

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Northrop Grumman and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) have formally signed a master research agreement (MRA), which will help foster innovation between the two organizations.

The Unmanned Ground Vehicles segment held the largest market share of 40.2% in 2019. Increasing applications of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles in military and defense fields is expected to drive the segment's growth.

The domestic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.8% over the forecast period. Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) has technologically advanced mobile robots and increased their usage for domestic purposes.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The high penetration rate of e-commerce channels in the region is a key contributing factor to the growing demand for autonomous mobile robots in the e-commerce and logistics companies to meet the higher customer demand and labor shortages.

Key participants include Northrop Grumman, Kuka, iRobot, Honda Motor, Softbank Group, Kongsberg Maritime, DJI, Bluefin Robotics Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/348

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Robot Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Warehouse & Logistics

Defense & Security

Energy & Power

Mining and Minerals

Automotive

Entertainment, Education and Personnel

Domestic

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/348

Overview of the Mobile Robot Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Mobile Robot industry

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/348

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedic-biomaterial-market

Neuromorphic Processing Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neuromorphic-processing-market

Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/optical-communication-and-networking-equipment-market

Tissue Imaging Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-imaging-market

Isoflavones Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/isoflavones-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.