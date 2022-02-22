Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, by Forecast 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidences of healthcare data breaches is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 5,798.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The blockchain in healthcare is observing a high growth rate attributable to its rising application in supply chain management (SCM), clinical data exchange & interoperability, and claims adjustment & billing management, among others.

Growing incidences of healthcare data breaches are a significant factor in driving the blockchain in healthcare market growth. Data breaches may lead to a loss of USD 380.0/ exposed record to the healthcare establishments; however, the existing systems are prone to various kinds of attacks. Patient records are vital to cybercriminals seeking comprehensive identity data, which results in safeguarding electronic health records and related personal information primary importance in the healthcare sector.

Evolving blockchain technology has the potential to overcome the challenges faced by the healthcare institutions with solutions such as decentralized storage, smart contracts, and cryptography, to enhance data protection while upholding precision and averting unauthorized access.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

· IBM

· Microsoft

· Gem

· Chronicled

· Hashed Health

· Factom

· Guardtime

· Pokitdok

· Patientory

· and Blockpharma

among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain in healthcare market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· Permissioned/Private Blockchain

· Permissionless/Public Blockchain

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· Supply Chain Management

· Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

· Claims Adjustment & Billing Management

· Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· Pharmaceutical Companies

· Healthcare Providers

· Healthcare Payers

· Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· North America

· U.S

· Canada

· Europe

· Germany

· U.K

· France

· BENELUX

· Rest of Europe

· Asia Pacific

· China

· Japan

· South Korea

· Rest of APAC

· Latin America

· Brazil

· Rest of LATAM

· MEA

· Saudi Arabia

· UAE

Rest of MEA

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

By type, permissioned blockchain is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Permissioned blockchain is a private system and offers faster processing of transactions, better privacy, and enhanced security. These developed and deployed for specific organizational demands. A growing requirement to give restricted access is causative of the market growth.

By application, claims adjudication and billing is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 64.9% in the forecast period. It assists healthcare settings to manage duplication process and inappropriate filing. Moreover, it improves and assists in the management of accidental billing faults and uncertain transactions. Thus, it helps in improving the transparency, efficiency, and fast processing of claims.

By end-users, the pharmaceutical companies dominated the blockchain in healthcare market in 2019. The increasing threat of data theft by hackers and rising incidences of counterfeit drugs are among the significant factors encouraging companies to adopt the blockchain technology.

Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Blockchain in Healthcare market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

