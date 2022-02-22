Electric Bicycles Market 2022 - Industry Advancements, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has added a new market research report on "Electric Bicycles Market" to its vast library of research reports.

This market research study on the Electric Bicycles Market was created by market specialists based on a thorough and unbiased analysis of the market, taking into account its segmentation and key growth factors. This report includes statistical data on every area of the global Electric Bicycles Market, including production chain, important market developments, health benefits, and trends.

Health Benefits Offered By Electric Bicycles:

Electric bicycles' health benefits, such as cardiac rehabilitation and weight loss, are likely to drive market expansion. According to National Health Service (NHS), exercise-based rehabilitation programs can lower death risks by 25%, and the use of these bikes reduces the cardiac workload for patients who already have coronary artery disease. These bicycles help patients suffering from obesity who are unable to exercise to take short breaks from cycling.

An electric bicycle, sometimes known as an e-bike, is a bicycle that has been converted to include an electric motor that assists the user with pedaling. It has the same fundamental features as a standard pedal bike, but with the added benefit of electric assistance. Electric bicycles are the world's most popular electric vehicles, with sales expected to reach 36 million by 2025.

Major Key Companies:

• Accell Group

• Derby Cycle AG

• Easy Motion

• Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

• Panasonic

• Pedego

• Stromer and Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

• BionX

• Bosch

• Electric Bike Technologies LLC

• Giant Bicycles

• GRACE

• Superpedestrian

Key Developments:

• Polarity, an e-mobility firm, unveiled a line of six high-capacity electric bicycles in September 2019. These pedal-assisted electric bicycles are outfitted with a variety of electric motors that allow them to travel at speeds ranging from 40 to 100 kilometers per hour.

• Giant Bicycles released the new Reign E+ Pro in August of this year. Giant's latest SyncDrive Pro motor technology and Maestro Suspension configuration are featured on this new electric bicycle.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of battery type, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

• Lead Acid

• Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

• Nickel metal hydride (NiMH)

On the basis of use, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

• City/Urban

• Trekking

• Racing

On the basis of driver mechanism, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

• Hub Motor

• Mid Motor

On the basis of driver mechanism, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

• Plug-in

• Battery

On the basis of operating mode, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

• Battery/Peddle Operated

• Throttle Operated

On the basis of class, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

• Class 1

• Class 2

• Class 3

On the basis of sales channel, the global electric bicycles market is segmented into:

• OEM’s

• Sales Channel

Regional Classification:

The Electric Bicycles Market is studied and forecasted not only on a global level but also on a regional level. The study concentrates on Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America, taking a more favorable look at the regions where the market is concentrated. The territorial market has an appearance that will aid market professionals in understanding market factors in various parts of the world.

Method of Research:

We use a complete research methodology that involves top-down and bottom-up data triangulation, as well as primary research to verify anticipated market estimations. Market size and estimates for various segments at the global, regional, and country levels are based on the most reputable published sources as well as interviews with key stakeholders. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of a market is calculated for a certain forecast period based on a number of factors and their relative impact on the market.

The Electric Bicycles Market Report's Impact:

• A comprehensive analysis of the Electric Bicycles Market's potential and growth.

• Electric Bicycles Market most recent innovations and key events in the field of electric bicycles.

• A conclusive analysis of the Electric Bicycles Market's growth trajectory in the following years.

• Comprehensive knowledge of the electric bicycle market, including key developments, benefits, and drivers.

