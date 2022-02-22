Pour Point Depressants Market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2028
Pour Point Depressants Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new research report on pour point depressants. The report has been titled “Pour Point Depressants Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022–2028.” The growth in the automotive industry has provided the global pour point depressants market a substantial push towards development. The growing oil trade and consumption across cold regions has triggered the demand for pour point depressants.
The exploding population will translate to a rise in the demand in the automobile and industrial sectors. This tremendous rise in demand will escalate the consumption of pour point depressants based products across the globe. In order to meet the increasing requirements of consumers, companies operating in the global market are pulling up their socks and are entering into mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their consumer base and also facilitate product expansion. In 2017, BASF PETRONAS Chemicals started a new plant for the engineering of HR-PIB, an important intermediate used in the manufacturing of high performance fuel and lubricant additives. The annual capacity of the company’s plant in Gebeng, Kuantan, Malaysia is 50,000 MT.
The other companies operating in the global pour point depressants market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant, Chevron Corporation, NewMarket Corp., Shengyang Greatwall Lubricant Oil Co., Ltd., and Puyang Jiahua Chemical Co., Ltd., among others. According to the report, the global pour point depressants market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2028. The market was worth US$ 1.97 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.46 Bn by the end of 2028.
Automotive Industry to be the Biggest Support System of the Global Market
The burgeoning urbanisation, industrialisation, and economic growth across the globe is advancing the demand for automobiles in the worldwide market. This in turn is accelerating the demand for pour point depressants to be used in lubricants additives, which can hence withstand the low temperatures in American and European countries. The growing disposable income of people is compelling investors to invest more in the automotive industry. The ever increasing demand for vehicles has encouraged automobile manufacturers to improve production output to accommodate growth, thereby positively impelling lubricant additives sales in the global automotive market. Consumers, at present, prefer premium quality lubricants, which will enhance the performance of the engine and prevent any kind of engine related issues. This is expected to further boost the demand for pour point depressants in the lubricant industry.
Rules Governing Automotive Emissions to Act as a Roadblock to Revenue Growth
Examining the effect of carbon emissions from automobiles, several governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing strict regulations on automobile manufacturers. Petrol- and diesel-based automobiles are the core reasons behind air pollution as they emit a significant amount of nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants into the air. Adding to this, transportation is responsible for over half of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxides and nearly a quarter of the hydrocarbons released into the atmosphere. As a result of such regulations, automobile manufacturers are looking to manufacture CNG vehicles, causing a challenge for the market for pour point depressants.
Pour Point Depressants Market by Category
By Chemical Compositions:
Poly Alkyl Methacrylate
Styrene Ester
Alkyl Aromatic Polymer
Alkylated Polystyrene
By End Use Industry:
Lubricants
Industrial
Automotive
Marine
Aviation
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Production
Refining
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South East Asia
Japan
China
MEA
