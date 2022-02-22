Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Worldwide , Business Overview, Application, Types, Growth and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising IoT-based system adoption and large amounts of data processing in the telecommunication industry is driving the demand for the market.

The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing cloud computing adoption, increasing demand for computer data storage, and increasing demand for data centers are anticipated to propel the cloud data backup and recovery market.

The rising IoT-based system adoption in several industries and large amounts of data processing in the telecommunication industry is driving the demand for the market.

The concept of computer virtualization has the ability to reduce the cost of a data center by around 25%. This strategy is now increasingly being adopted by the majority of data centers, which is expected to further drive market growth.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market on the basis of Product, Application,

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Reduction

Data Replication

Data Retention

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hybrid

Private

Public

Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Education

Government

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

