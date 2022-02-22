5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Grows At Whopping Rate Of 87%

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2021 to $3.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.1%. The change in the 5G fixed wireless access market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $38.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 87.1%.

The increasing adoption of 5G networks is expected to fuel the growth of the global 5G fixed wireless access market in the coming years. 5G is the fifth generation of mobile data technology designed to significantly improve wireless network speed and flexibility. With the introduction of 5G, mobile technology can meet the demands of fixed-line networks and price ranges. According to Future Networks, a UK-based telecommunications company 5G will account for 1.2 billion connections by the end of 2025. Moreover, according to vXchnge, a US-based company that offers data centers and colocation services, 5G networks will cover 40% of the world and handle 25% of all mobile traffic data by 2024. Therefore, the increasing adoption of 5G networks drives the 5G fixed wireless access market growth.

Major players covered in the global 5G fixed wireless access industry are Samsung Electronics, AT&T Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Verizon Communications Inc., Nokia Corporation, Siklu Communication Ltd., Mimosa Networks Inc, Ericsson, Cohere Technologies Inc., Arqiva, Cellular South Inc., Hrvatski Telekom, Orange S.A., Telefonica S.A., Telus Corporation, United States Cellular Corporation, Vodafone, Inseego and CableFree.

Technological innovations are shaping the market. According to TBRC’s 5G fixed wireless access market forecast, major companies operating in the sector are focused on developing technological solutions for 5G fixed wireless access. For instance, in February 2020, Huawei, a China-based telecommunications equipment company launched LampSite EE based on Huawei's 5G technology. LampSite EE is the business version of 5G LampSite for industrial scenarios. The version is an update from Huawei's pioneer LampSite 5G indoor radio connectivity solution, and it is geared toward smart manufacturing, smart hospitals, smart transportation, and smart warehouses, among other industries.

TBRC’s global 5G fixed wireless access market report is segmented by offering into hardware, services, by demography into urban, semi-urban, rural, by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial, government.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022 – By Offering (Hardware, Services), By Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, Rural), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a 5G fixed wireless access market overview, forecast 5G fixed wireless access market size and growth for the whole market, 5G fixed wireless access market segments, geographies, 5G fixed wireless access market trends, 5G fixed wireless access market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

