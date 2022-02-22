How Are Cellular Telephones Market Players Enhancing Customer Experience?

Cellular Telephones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellular telephones market trends include companies are introducing technological advancements in processors that give the best customer experience. The smartphones are incorporated with 7nm (nanometer) processors that increase the speed of the device and have improved power efficiency and some are expected to support 5G technology as well. For instance, in 2021, Samsung launched their Galaxy F62 smartphones with 7nm Exynos 9825 processors to provide fast performance and power efficiency to young Gen Z and millennial customers.

The global cellular telephones market size is expected to grow from $351.65 billion in 2021 to $395.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global cellular telephone market share is expected to reach $607.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Increase in disposable income is driving the cellular telephone market growth. Cellular telephones have now become a necessity in every household owing to advantages such as connectivity, productivity applications, entertainment and education and with increasing disposable income, individuals are increasingly buying smartphones. Rise in disposable income coupled with affordability increased the purchasing power of the individuals and in turn propelled the market for cellular telephone.

Major players covered in the global cellular telephones industry are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple, Huawei, LG Electronics, Lenovo, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc, TCL Corporation, Research In Motion Limited, Sony Mobile Communications Inc., ZTE Corporation, Nokia, HTC Corporation, Gionee, LeEco/Coolpad, Micromax Informatics Ltd., and Ericsson.

TBRC’s global cellular telephones market report is segmented by product type into smartphone, feature phone, by age-group into under 18 years old, 18-45 years old, 45-60 years old, above 60 years old, by distribution channel into OEM, retailer, e-commerce.



TBRC's global cellular telephones market report is segmented by product type into smartphone, feature phone, by age-group into under 18 years old, 18-45 years old, 45-60 years old, above 60 years old, by distribution channel into OEM, retailer, e-commerce.

