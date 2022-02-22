Smart City Networks Boost The 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Growth Rate To Almost 70%

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of 5G for smart city networks is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. The enhanced features of 5G network such as high speed, reduced or zero latency, wider bandwidth, uniform platform, larger number of connected devices, and extended battery life are powering the smart cities, thereby causing an urban revolution. Zero latency, for instance, enables the sensors and devices that power the city’s transportation and traffic system to automatically redirect traffic and also alert self-driving vehicle systems about the situations on the road. The advanced 5G capabilities such as enhanced security (instantaneous transfer of videos from the security cameras), instant response to emergency situations, and personalized healthcare are expected to bring increased digital inclusion to urban residents. From automated grocery purchase and delivery to complex management of a building’s infrastructure, 5G will enable people to adopt new standards of living. Due to all these enhanced features, the demand for 5G network is growing, and therefore, adoption of 5G for smart city networks is driving the market.

The global 5G infrastructure equipment market size is expected grow from $5.86 billion in 2021 to $10.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 5G infrastructure equipment market share is expected to reach $76.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 64.5%.

The Internet of Things (IoT) that has been transforming businesses and peoples’ lives is continuing to ignite new innovations. IoT represents one of the key growth opportunities for 5G telecommunication service providers. A number of factors, including increased demand from consumers and enterprises, and the availability of more affordable devices, are driving the adoption the Internet of Things which in turn is expected to drive 5G infrastructures. 5G will be driven largely by IoT applications including remote healthcare, traffic safety and control, smart grid automation, industrial application and control, and remote manufacturing, training, surgery and education. Growth in IoT technology will drive significant operator investment in 5G technology, spectrum and infrastructure.

Major players covered in the global 5G infrastructure equipment industry are AT&T, Verizon Communications, Corning, Fujikura Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Beldon, Intel Corporations, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co., Samsung Electronics, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation and Nokia Corporation.

The global 5G infrastructure equipment market is segmented by communication infrastructure into small cell, macro cell, radio access network (RAN), distributed antenna system (DAS), by network technology into software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), mobile edge computing (MEC), fog computing (FC), by application into energy and utilities, automotive, healthcare, retail, others.

