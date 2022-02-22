GPS Equipment Market Size Sees Over 8% Growth Rate

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global GPS equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.20 billion in 2021 to $2.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The GPS equipment market is expected to reach $3.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Increased use of GPS tracking devices in commercial vehicles contributed to the growth of the GPS equipment market. GPS tracking devices help in monitoring commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses, heavy commercial vehicles, and construction vehicles. Through monitoring and handling these vehicles in real time with GPS trackers, companies can get real time updates, optimize routes, increase efficiency, and improve fuel efficiency among others. Businesses are increasingly using GPS for tracking vehicles and will have an edge over their competitors in giving a better customer experience. Therefore, the use of GPS equipment in commercial vehicles is a key factor leading to the GPS equipment market growth.

Major players covered in the global GPS equipment industry are Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, Laird PLC., Tomtom International Bv, Concox Wireless Solution, Xirgo Technologies, Inc., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., and Maestro Wireless Solutions.

The software integrated with GPS trackers has developed rapidly and changed the GPS equipment market outlook. The use of advanced software can deliver real time data on a specific location. The advanced software has helped improve mapping capabilities and the ability to integrate with resources such as Google Earth and predictive diagnosis. For instance, National Kidney Registry and Newgate Security have upgraded to new GPS technology-based GPS tracking devices for real-time monitoring of human organ shipments in real time. The development of an enhanced GPS tracker is gaining traction and contributes to the growth of the market.

TBRC’s global GPS equipment market research report is segmented by product type into data loggers, data pushers, data pullers, covert GPS trackers, by end-use industry into transportation and logistics, construction, oil and gas, metals and mining, government, others (hospitality, education, retail, agriculture, and healthcare), by application into road, aviation, marine, location-based services, surveying and mapping, others.

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Data loggers, Data Pushers, Data pullers, Covert GPS Trackers), By End-Use Industry (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Government, Others (Hospitality, Education, Retail, Agriculture And Healthcare)), By Application (Road, Aviation, Marine, Location-Based Services, Surveying and Mapping) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a GPS equipment market overview, forecast GPS equipment market size and growth for the whole market, GPS equipment market segments, geographies, GPS equipment market trends, GPS equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

