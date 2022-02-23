Goodera announces inclusive and equitable initiatives for its employees

Goodera is the world's largest virtual volunteering platform

Period leaves, mental health counseling top Goodera's list of new employee initiatives in 2022.

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodera, the world's largest virtual volunteering company, announced new employee-welfare initiatives in their first all-hands meeting of the year.

The company introduced period leaves to assist menstruating women in dealing with their discomfort by using one paid leave per month. Goodera now becomes a part of an exclusive list of companies implementing period leaves policy in India, including Byju's, Zomato, and Swiggy, among others.

The initiative aims to increase workplace inclusivity and equity, which Goodera actively seeks to promote within their organization.

Deepti Gupta, The Chief of Staff, CEO's Office, said, "Implementing initiatives like the period leave is one way to show we're heading in the right direction as an organization. We understand the levels of discomfort that menstruating individuals go through in silence. By providing period leaves, we hope they can deal with the discomfort peacefully, and return to work once they’re feeling 100% fine. In addition, we hope these series of changes will continue to highlight Goodera as a company that promotes workplace inclusivity."

In addition, the company also announced free mental health counseling sessions, by partnering with Roundglass. Goodera employees can now access resources including one-on-one sessions with mental health experts, exercises on mindfulness, access to health and fitness trackers, and participate in other wellness workshops provided by the platform.

Roundglass is a foundation that provides solutions that cover everything from meditation resources, end-of-life tools, nutrition education, workplace wellbeing, and healthcare management. In addition, they will work extensively with Goodera to provide expert advice and counseling on mental health that employees across the board can tap into at any time.

Speaking on the new initiatives, Goodera's founder Abhishek Humbad said,

“At Goodera, we believe in the overarching philosophy of “Do Good, Feel Good.” By taking the initiative to ensure a more inclusive, safe, and equitable culture, our Gooders will be able to give their best. We are constantly striving towards facilitating a more progressive environment that promotes inclusivity within the workplace.”

About Goodera:

Goodera is the world's largest volunteering platform. Its hybrid and virtual volunteering platform allow companies to access various curated volunteering opportunities and social causes. Goodera's 200+ clientele list includes 50 Fortune 500 companies and works with 50,000+ non-profit organizations across 100+ countries. Since its inception, Goodera has onboarded and engaged up to 1 million corporate volunteers with various virtual and hybrid causes worldwide.

Goodera has also created Karma Hub - the world's largest repository of virtual volunteering opportunities. Their partnerships include companies in more than 100+ countries, with an 80+ volunteer NPS rating, offering activities in up to 15 languages.