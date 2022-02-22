Phototherapy Devices Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Phototherapy Devices Market Trends –Growing awareness among patients regarding advanced diagnostic solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Phototherapy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 758.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients about the advanced diagnostic solutions provided by the improved healthcare structure. Increasing research and development by the key manufacturers for the technological advancement of the devices is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has caused a shortage of essential life-saving devices and medical supplies. It has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. To meet the growing demand of the medical supplies in between the pandemic, manufacturers have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Phototherapy Devices market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Phototherapy Devices business sphere.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Phototherapy Devices market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Phototherapy Devices market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Highlights From The Report

LED-Based Phototherapy Devices dominate the market with a share of 55.8% in 2019 due to its cost-effectiveness and higher efficiency.

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the phototherapy devices market due to the increasing number of neonatal jaundice cases. Besides, the favorable reimbursement policies generated by the U.S. government for curing skin conditions will indeed shift the patient's preference towards hospital treatments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the enhancement of the healthcare infrastructure with advanced diagnostic solutions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Phototherapy Devices Market on the basis of Product, Application, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

LED-Based Phototherapy Devices

Fibreoptic Phototherapy Devices

Conventional Phototherapy Devices (Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neonatal Jaundice Management

Skin Disease Treatment (Vitiligo, Eczema, Psoriasis)

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



