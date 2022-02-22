Microbiological Testing of Water Market Revenue, Company Profile, Sale, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2028

Reports And Data

Increased technological adaptation, and increasing contamination in reservoirs and other water sources are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Microbiological Testing of Water Market was valued at USD 1,377.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,283.5 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4%, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. The Microbiological testing of water involves biological, biochemical, or chemical methods for detecting and identifying the microorganisms present in it. The process of testing includes sampling, filtration, culturing, and incubation processes to give the final results. The processes also help in enumerating the number of contaminants in a given sample of water. These tests are mainly being used for the testing of drinking water and industrial water, and are being utilized the most by the pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical, and food industries. Rising water-borne disease such as typhoid, dysentery, cholera is playing a major role in the market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 11 to 20 million individuals across the globe are suffering from typhoid every year and is expected to rise in the future years which in a result will boost the market growth. Around 1.7 billion of the world population do not have access to drinkable water this need gap of the market is expected to be one of the key opportunities for the market in the forecasted period.

The rising health awareness and support efforts by the government for ensuring water safety both for consumption and industrial purposes have given a boost to the market over the last few years. Moreover, the increasing contamination of water on account of rising urban waste and climatic changes is a serious cause of concern which has increased the water testing requirements over the years.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

North America is the largest regional market for the microbiological testing of water and is expected to expand at a steady pace due to the stringent food norms and strict legislations for the industrial usage of water.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Microbiological Testing of Water market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Microbiological Testing of the Water market.

Key Players includes Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation,3M Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., MilliporeSigma, Döhler GmbH, Perkinelmer, Inc., Idexx Laboratories Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Further key findings from the report suggest-

Various market players are engaged in the launch of user-friendly technology. For instance, Water-Glo from Promega Corporation can identify the microbial presence in the water sample in a couple of minutes.

By pathogen type, the number of tests for Salmonella dominated the microbiological testing of the water market in the base year 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%. Rise in the several incidences of well and reservoir contaminations with the bacteria from infected humans and animals.

The number of tests for Coliform (E. Coli) is also growing at a fast rate. The pathogen is an indicator of water quality and is the main determinant of the potability of water. It indicates the presence of many disease-causing organisms in the sample such as traveler’s disease, urinary tract infection.

By type, the instruments segment held the largest share in the global microbiological testing of the water market. These testing instruments are convenient for use and have seen a lot of improvement owing to research in the field.

The test kits and reagents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The outbreak of epidemiological disease results in increasing demand for blood or other physiological fluid tests, which consequently increases the market demand for test kits and reagents used for microbial testing of water.

The food testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness about food health is boosting the market growth.

By water type, the industrial water segment dominated the global microbiological testing of the water market. This is because the scope of water usage is used in the industrial sector, with the presence of proper legislation to support such testing.

By industry, the pharmaceutical & bio-pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in the microbiological testing of the water market followed by clinical and food industries. Since water is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry both as raw material and the most favorable vehicle for the formulation of products, microbiological testing of water is witnessing high growth in the respective industry.

By region, North America held the largest share in the global microbiological testing of the water market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%. Strong research facilities and the presence of some major companies in the field are boosting the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Rising favorable government initiatives and growing industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, and developments in the food industry are vital factors expected to drive the market growth tremendously.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Microbiological Testing of Water Market on the basis of pathogen type, water type, type, industry, and region:

Pathogen Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Legionella

Coliform

Salmonella

Vibrio

Clostridium

Others

Water Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Drinking and Bottled Water

Industrial Water

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Test Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pharma & Bio-Pharma

Clinical

Food

Energy

Chemical & Material

Environmental

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

