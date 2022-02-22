Pan-African Youth Union's New Headquarters Inaugurated in Rabat

MOROCCO, February 22 - The Pan-African Youth Union's (PYU) new headquarters was inaugurated on Monday in Rabat during a ceremony chaired by the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid.

This ceremony was attended by members of the Executive Committee of the Union, several ambassadors accredited to Morocco as well as representatives of the Ministers of Youth of different countries of the continent and international organizations.

The transfer of the PYU headquarters, which is the body dedicated to youth and its national councils at the African Union (AU), comes following the decision of the Pan-African Youth Union's Executive Council, amended on November 10, 2020, providing for the transfer of its headquarters from Sudan to Morocco.

For the Union's outgoing president, Aliou Oumarou, the transfer of the headquarters to Morocco reflects the strong commitment of the Kingdom to the promotion of African integration, as well as recognition of HM King Mohammed VI's tireless and incessant efforts to support African youth causes.

Emphasizing the values and basic principles of the PYU, Oumarou said that this AU organization strives to build the capacity of young people in Africa to fulfill their role as leaders of tomorrow and active players in the process of economic, political, social and cultural development of the continent.

For his part, PYU's new president, Moumouni Dialla, expressed the Union's gratitude to HM the King for the establishment of this headquarters in Rabat, highlighting PYU's long road since its creation on April 26, 1962 in Guinea, at the initiative of the heads of state.

The current structure of the Pan-African Youth Union is the result of a process of deep transformation and rigorous rebirth with the essential objective of adapting to the challenges facing young people, he said.

Participants were invited to a ceremony at Rabat's Chellah with the screening of a documentary film highlighting the strengths of the continent and the challenges ahead. The ceremony also saw a musical performance of the Moroccan-Cameroonian artist Tagne and the Moroccan singer Bouchra ELM.

This ceremony was also marked by the awarding of trophies to PYU's outgoing president and secretary general in recognition of their work in promoting African integration.

The agreement related to the headquarters of the Pan-African Youth Union with Morocco had been concluded in November 2021 in Rabat by Morocco's Youth Minister Bensaïd and PYU's Oumarou, declaring Rabat capital of African Youth for 2022.

PYU's mission is to promote its values and principles, including those related to peace, democracy and sustainable development in order to achieve African integration.

MAP 21 February 2022