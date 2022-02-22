Minimally Invasive Biopsy technology Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production And Growth Rate By 2027
Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures in biopsy owing to its higher convenience is driving the demand for the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 3.98 billion in 2027. The market is expected to be driven due to a higher proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical procedures in biopsy testing and an extensive rise in the rate of breast and lung cancers globally. Around 66% of the total initial breast biopsies performed in North America are minimally invasive breast biopsies (MIBB).
Considerable numbers of the overall open excisional biopsy have been replaced by the minimally invasive biopsy technology in patients having the imaging-detected suspicious or the indeterminate breast lesions. With minimally invasive surgeries in the biopsy, higher precisions can be accumulated, which in turn helps in reducing the psychological burden that affects the patients and also helps reduce the overall cost by a significant margin.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/75
Segmental Analysis
The global Minimally Invasive Biopsy technology market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Minimally Invasive Biopsy technology sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimally-invasive-biopsy-technologies-market
Further key findings from the report suggest
The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospital-based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required and modern MIB technologies, are expected to grow fastest amongst the end-use verticals throughout the forecast period.
The therapeutic application is further segmented into Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, and Non-oncology Application. Minimally invasive breast biopsy (MIBB) has been highly recommended for the pre breast cancer diagnosis and checkup globally. The MIBB is expected to grow higher during the projected period as the number of breast cancer increases.
The Asia Pacific region, due to its immense rise in the breast & lung cancers & rising usage of the MIB technologies, is expected to accelerate with the fastest growth rate of 20.1% during the projected period 2020 to 2027.
Get a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/75
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market on the basis of Technology, Therapeutic Application, End-Use Verticals, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Liquid Biopsy
Optical Biopsy
Brush Biopsy
Pigmented Lesion Assays
Breath Biopsy
Brush Biopsy
Others
Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Blood Cancer
Non-oncology Applications
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Cancer Research Institutes
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-minimally-invasive-biopsy-technologies-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn