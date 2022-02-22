Minimally Invasive Biopsy technology Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production And Growth Rate By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures in biopsy owing to its higher convenience is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market is projected to reach USD 3.98 billion in 2027. The market is expected to be driven due to a higher proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical procedures in biopsy testing and an extensive rise in the rate of breast and lung cancers globally. Around 66% of the total initial breast biopsies performed in North America are minimally invasive breast biopsies (MIBB).

Considerable numbers of the overall open excisional biopsy have been replaced by the minimally invasive biopsy technology in patients having the imaging-detected suspicious or the indeterminate breast lesions. With minimally invasive surgeries in the biopsy, higher precisions can be accumulated, which in turn helps in reducing the psychological burden that affects the patients and also helps reduce the overall cost by a significant margin.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/75

Segmental Analysis

The global Minimally Invasive Biopsy technology market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Minimally Invasive Biopsy technology sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimally-invasive-biopsy-technologies-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospital-based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required and modern MIB technologies, are expected to grow fastest amongst the end-use verticals throughout the forecast period.

The therapeutic application is further segmented into Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, and Non-oncology Application. Minimally invasive breast biopsy (MIBB) has been highly recommended for the pre breast cancer diagnosis and checkup globally. The MIBB is expected to grow higher during the projected period as the number of breast cancer increases.

The Asia Pacific region, due to its immense rise in the breast & lung cancers & rising usage of the MIB technologies, is expected to accelerate with the fastest growth rate of 20.1% during the projected period 2020 to 2027.

Get a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/75

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market on the basis of Technology, Therapeutic Application, End-Use Verticals, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid Biopsy

Optical Biopsy

Brush Biopsy

Pigmented Lesion Assays

Breath Biopsy

Brush Biopsy

Others

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Blood Cancer

Non-oncology Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-minimally-invasive-biopsy-technologies-market