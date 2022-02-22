Healthcare Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends,Growth Opportunities, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for improving efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses are driving the healthcare analytics market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to reach value of USD 90.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare analytics market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand to improve efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses.

Healthcare Analytics Market Size – USD 13.86 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.9%, Market Trend – Rise in the Big Data analytics integration with Health applications

Growing introduction of Big Data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the global healthcare analytics market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising integration of Big Data analytics with Health applications is likely to propel the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Operating in the Healthcare Analytics Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Health Catalyst Inc.

MedeAnalytics

Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Evolent Health

Oracle Corporation

Verisk Analytics

Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

and SAP SE

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position.

It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation based on Product Type and Application:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Directorial & Operational Analysis

The latest report on the global Healthcare Analytics market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Healthcare Analytics market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Healthcare Analytics market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2021-2030.

Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Healthcare Analytics market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Healthcare Analytics market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Healthcare Analytics market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

