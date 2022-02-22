Medical Cannabis Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of medical cannabis for cancer patient pain management and by those experiencing muscle spasms are factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 24.52 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in medical cannabis products and the rise in research activities are driving the market revenue growth. Moreover, legalization of the product in several countries is also propelling growth of the market.

Medical cannabis is deemed safer and has fewer side-effect as compared to other treatment options. It is used to treat nausea and combat negative side-effects, especially among patients undergoing chemotherapy, making the whole procedure more tolerable. The product is used with other opioid painkillers, which permits patients to reduce the dosage and frequency of opioids, relieving pain. Legalization of marijuana throughout the country could create up to 1 million jobs by 2025 in the U.S. Workers are needed to farm, process, distribute and sell marijuana and its related products. Medical cannabis has not only created jobs but have also generated significant amount of taxes. For instance, Colorado, in 2019, collected more than USD 302 million in taxes and fees on medical and recreational marijuana.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Medical Cannabis market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Medical Cannabis market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Medical Cannabis market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In October 2020, MediPharm Labs Corp. signed an exclusive supply agreement with STADA to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis in Germany. STADA wanted to be the go-to partner for generics, which is achieved by the partnership.

Oil segment is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period due to high demand for hemp oil among healthcare workers for clinical purposes. Cannabidiol (CBD) oil can reduce depression and anxiety, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, and relieves pain. CBD oil can also treat acne owing to its ability to reduce sebum production and anti-inflammatory properties.

Inhalation is a preferred medium of administration, as it offers controlled dosage and effective absorption of cannabinoids into the body. Inhalation segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Inhalation is most effective and rapid way to induce measurable serum levels of cannabinoids.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Cannabis market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oil

Buds

Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Anorexia

Seizures

Muscle Spasm

Cancer

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dispensaries

Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

