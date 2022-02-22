Global Insights on Cellulose Acetate Market to 2028 By Drivers, Opportunities, Technologies and Key Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellulose Acetate Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Fiber, Plastic), Product (Cellulose Acetate Tow, Cellulose Acetate Flakes), Application (Cigarette Filters, Coating) and By Geography
The Global Cellulose Acetate Market is accounted for $4.39 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $7.59 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.1 during the forecast period. The rising number of cigarette consumers and increasing demand for cellulose from the textile & apparel industry are driving the market growth. However, stringent government rules and regulations relating to health risks linked with smoking is hampering the growth of the market. The fiber segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the ease of obtainability of fiber and extensive suitability in tobacco industries. Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing industrialization with cheap labor accessibility and growing textile industry in the province is predictable to contribute towards the market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in Cellulose Acetate Market include Acordis Cellulostic Fibers, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corporation, China National Tobacco Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ecolab, Kemira, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Sappi Limited, Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd, and Solvay.
