Cobots Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

Escalating demand for cobots in the logistics sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cobots Market is expected to reach USD 9342.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Cobots or Collaborative robots are revolutionizing the human-robot interactions in various end-user industries, including automotive manufacturing, electronics, food & beverage, plastics & polymers, furniture & equipment, healthcare, and logistics industries, among others. Cobots help by functioning side-by-side the human workforce, thereby reducing cost, time, and floor space when compared to traditional robots. Cobots find extensive usage in applications that require precision and helps in achieving a faster return on investment (ROI). For instance, the Franka Emika Panda cobot can perform its operations with a precision of 0.1 mm, as well as its does not stray from its activities and will continuously function with the specified constraints such as in case of the task associated screw tightening, cobots will always accomplish it with the identical pressure and tension ascertaining quality consistency.

The benefits provided by cobots in the logistics industry is a significant factor driving the market demand. The growing pace of the e-commerce sector plays a crucial role in the demand for cobots to enhance efficiency while decreasing costs. In the warehouses, the human workforce doesn’t have to stride the routes for goods collections; thus, saving labor and time, along with mitigation of errors. From the customer point of view, it turns out to be faster delivery of goods, whereas, for workers, it results in shifting attention to other crucial responsibilities. In 2017, DHL Supply Chain made an announcement about the commencement of a pilot test with the LocusBots™ cobots. The firm conducted the pilot test within the facility of a firm dealing in life sciences in Tennessee.

The report contains extensive analysis of the market in light of the ongoing COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has affected the economic landscape of the world dynamically. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The report also discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Key Highlights From The Report

By payload, above 10 Kg payload capacity is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 39.7% in the forecast period. 10kg payload cobots possess the capability to manage higher tasks with better precision, dependability, and consistency, as well as in the manufacturing process involving heavier weight.

By application, dispensing is likely to witness the fastest growth rate of 39.2% in the forecast period. Dispensing robots are beneficial in decreasing human errors by restricting dependence on memory. In the healthcare sector, it can lessen the risk associated with medication errors provided other conditions are fulfilled, such as refilling. Further, cobots can provide prescriptions and efficiently run a pharmacy.

By end-users, the automotive industry dominated the market in 2019. Flexibility is the most advantageous characteristic of a cobot. In the manufacturing sector, these are required to improve productivity in various operations. From the viewpoint of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, the flexibility offered by cobots allow them to be always prepared to cater to the rapidly changing consumer demand.

Key participants include FANUC, Aubo Robotics, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Doosan Robotics, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Infection Control Market on the basis of payload capacity, application, end-users, and region:

Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Less than 5 Kg

5 Kg to 10 Kg

Above 10 Kg

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Dispensing

Welding & Soldering

Processing

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Electronics

Plastics & Polymers

Furniture & Equipment

Metals & Machining

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



