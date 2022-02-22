Methoxy Propanol Market Size, Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for methoxy propanol in the online retailing business coupled with high investments in R&D of methoxy propanol is fueling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Methoxy Propanol Market is forecast to reach USD 1,043.8 Million by 2028. Methoxy Propanol (also known as propylene glycol methyl ether) is a colorless, highly flammable, water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical and a methoxy alcohol derivative. Methoxy Propanol is mostly used in the manufacture of propylene glycol methyl ether acetate and is also widely utilized as a direct or intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Paints, inks, synthetic resin, varnishes, and rubber adhesives are some of its chemical applications. The continuous expansion of the paint & coatings, varnishes, dyes, inks, acrylics, stains, toners, anti-freezers, and coolants are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Direct & Intermediate solvent, chemical reagent, coalescing agent, and other processing aids are some of its widely used end-usages. Growing demand for consumer electronics products is harnessing the growth of this market substantially.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.4% in the period 2019 - 2027, owing to high market penetration in paints & coatings and electronics applications coupled with the extensive demand for the automotive coolants, especially in the regions like India and China.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2401

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global 777 markets are projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are a few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps, and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting the market growth.

Key participants include The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Tokuyama Corporation, LCY Chemical Corp., OXEA GmbH, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2401

Further key findings from the report suggest

Methoxy propanol is one of the safest synthetic alcohol to be used in the direct solvent and is widely used in chemical formulations. Eyeglasses cleaner, the toner of the electronics appliances, anti-freezing agent in the diesel engine are some of its end-use applications. The direct solvent is forecasted to reach a market share of 34.5% by 2027 growing with a rate of 6.3% during the period 2019 – 2027.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials especially in the emerging nation in the Asia Pacific is helping the market grow; broadening its outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of offline retailing. Online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.

The chemical intermediate segment is measured to gain a market revenue of USD 186.9 Million by 2027 and the CAGR is forecasted to be 5.5% in the forecast period. Methoxy propanol is utilized as the chemical intermediate in the processing of glycol ethers, cellulose, and acrylics.

Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period. Germany has the highest number of valuable players in this region, while France is the fastest-growing market in Europe.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region.

Download Summary report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2401

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global methoxy propanol market on the basis of the end-use, sales channel, applications, and region:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Unit: Kilo Tons 2018-2028)

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Coalescing Agent

Pesticides

Chemical Reagents

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Unit: Kilo Tons 2018-2028)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Unit: Kilo Tons 2018-2028)

Industrial Use

Paints and Coatings

Electronics Industry

Automotive Use

Others

Request customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2401

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Unit: Kilo Tons 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Faucet Finishes Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/physical-vapor-deposition-pvd-faucet-finishes-market

Synthetic Fibers Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-fibers-market

Nano Chemicals Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nano-chemicals-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.