Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault & Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1001119
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: February 22, 2022, at approximately 0049 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Butternut Hill Road, Guilford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Hillary Lamoureux
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims or sexual assault or domestic assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls from a residence on Butternut Hill Road in the Town of Guilford (Windham County), Vermont, repeatedly screaming for help.
Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and arrested 44-year-old Hillary Lamoureux after physically assaulting another household member in front of Troopers. Lamoureux was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
Lamoureux was issued a criminal citation and conditions of release prior to being lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility due to her high level of impairment. Lamoureux is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 1230 hours.
*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov