Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault & Resisting Arrest

CASE#: 22B1001119

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: February 22, 2022, at approximately 0049 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Butternut Hill Road, Guilford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Hillary Lamoureux

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims or sexual assault or domestic assault.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls from a residence on Butternut Hill Road in the Town of Guilford (Windham County), Vermont, repeatedly screaming for help.

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and arrested 44-year-old Hillary Lamoureux after physically assaulting another household member in front of Troopers. Lamoureux was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

Lamoureux was issued a criminal citation and conditions of release prior to being lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility due to her high level of impairment. Lamoureux is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 1230 hours.

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

