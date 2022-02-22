COVID-19: Morocco Records 190 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 5.5Mln People Receive 3rd Dose of Vaccine

MOROCCO, February 22 - Morocco reported 190 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 1,019 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,730,668 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,174,411 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,509,943 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,159,157 while recoveries increase to 1,135,897, i.e. a recovery rate of 98%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (35), Casablanca-Settat (32), Fez-Meknes (30), the Oriental (27), Marrakech-Safi (22), Souss-Massa (15), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (12), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (9), Draa-Tafilalet (6) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (2).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,916 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 22 new deaths reported in the regions of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (6), Souss-Massa (5), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (3), Casablanca-Settat (03), the Oriental (03), Marrakech-Safi (1) and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1).

The number of active cases has reached 7,344 including 304 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 21 February 2022