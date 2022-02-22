Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Size is Forecast To Reach USD 678.4 Million By 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market Size – USD 442.4 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 5.40%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Market is forecast to reach USD 678.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate is a colorless, flammable, water soluble industrial and commercial chemical and a p-type glycol alcohol with ether-like odor. Propylene glycol methyl ether acetate is mostly used in the manufacture of surface adherent applications and are also widely utilized as a direct or intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Paints, inks, synthetic resin, varnishes, and surface adhesives are some of its chemical applications. The continuous expansion of the paint & coatings, varnishes, adherents, inks, acrylics, stains, toners, anti-freezers and electronic circuit boards & screens are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Direct & Intermediate solvent, chemical reagent, surface adherent, and other processing aids are some of its widely used end-usages. Growing demand for consumer electronics products are harnessing the growth of this market substantially.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2400

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.5% in the period 2019 - 2027, owing to high market penetration in paints & coatings and electronics applications coupled with the extensive demand for the automotive paints, especially in regions like India and China.

Key participants include The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Tokuyama Corporation, LCY Chemical Corp., OXEA GmbH, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.

Market Overview:

Rapid adoption of digital technologies to improve efficiency and production, prioritization of environment sustainability, enhancement of global supply chain, and rising import/export of chemicals and materials have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Increasing demand for personal care and consumer products such as soaps and other materials, growing focus on the production of petrochemicals, increasing capital expenditures, and rising emphasis on decarbonization have further fueled the revenue growth of the materials and chemicals industry.

The report offers a key assessment of the major geographical regions in the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate market along with focus on factors such as regulatory framework, , manufacturing and product policies, cost analysis, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, trends, global revenue generation, and profit margins. It also provides statistical data about market share, market size, key drivers, and CAGR for the forecast period 2016-2027.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/propylene-glycol-methyl-ether-acetate-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Propylene glycol methyl ether Acetate is one of the safest synthetic alcohol to be used in the direct solvent and are widely used in chemical formulations. Coating, cleaner, varnishes, lacquers, silk screen printing inks, and anti-freezing agents are some of its end-use applications. The direct solvent is forecasted to reach a market share of 34.5% by 2027 growing with a rate of 6.4% during the period 2019 – 2027.

Chemical intermediate segment is measured to gain a market revenue of USD 121.5 Million by 2027 and the CAGR is forecasted to be 5.6% in the forecast period. Propylene glycol methyl ether acetate is utilized as the chemical intermediate with polyesters, epoxies, and acrylics, among other type of resins.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also due to non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.

Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period. Germany has the highest number of valuable players in this region, while France is the fastest-growing market in Europe.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.40% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region.

Download Summary Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2400

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market on the basis of the end-use, sales channel, applications, and region:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Surface Adherent

Pesticides

Chemical Reagents

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Industrial Use

Paints and Coatings

Electronics Industry

Printing Inks

Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2400

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s needs. Kindly connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Carbolic Oil Market Growth Rate @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbolic-oil-market

Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Manufacture @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/onshore-drilling-fluids-market

Glutaraldehyde Market Trends @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glutaraldehyde-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.