Registration for 10K race of the 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K is full. Limited places left for Fun Run.

MACAU, February 22 - Registration for the 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau and title-sponsored by Sands China, started today and has received overwhelming response. The registration for the 10K race is now full, while there are limited places left for the Fun Run (approximately 5km). Interested participants may register online via the event’s official website www.macao10k.com or by scanning the event’s QR code.

The Fun Run race will start at 7 a.m. and the 10K race at 7:30 a.m. on 20 March. The races will start at Sai Van Lake Square, run across Sai Van Bridge and finish inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium.

In compliance with anti-pandemic measures, all participants are required to have completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days (6 March of before) prior to the race. Participants are also required to make their own arrangement for COVID-19 test and to present proof of a valid negative COVID-19 test result (inclusive of race day) before being permitted to take part in the race. In addition, all participants must comply with Law No. 2/2004 of the Macao SAR – ‘Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases’, and pay attention to and cooperate with the government’s anti-pandemic measures and quarantine requirements upon entry into Macao. No cancellation or refund will be allowed for confirmed registrations.

For regulations and details, please visit the official website www.macao10k.com, the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, or the ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account.