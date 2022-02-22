Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Growth USD 166520 million by 2027 | Leading Players, Regional Segments, Trends, Developments

Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Intel, Brainasoft, Wipro

Global Artificial Intelligence Platform market research report gives insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenario. The Artificial Intelligence Platform market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes growth of Artificial Intelligence Platform, shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

The global Artificial Intelligence Platform market size is projected to reach USD 166520 million by 2027, from USD 14490 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 39.5% during 2021-2027.

The topmost companies in the Artificial Intelligence Platform market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Artificial Intelligence Platform. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

Wipro

Top 3 companies occupied about 55% market share.

Market Segmentation: -

Artificial Intelligence Platform market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Artificial Intelligence Platform report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Segment by Application

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

United States is the largest Artificial Intelligence Platform market with about 33% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 24% market share.

Reasons to Procure this Report: -

The research would help top administration/policy makers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways

1. The report provides Artificial Intelligence Platform market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim

2. The research includes the Artificial Intelligence Platform market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on upcoming development rates of each segment

3. Artificial Intelligence Platform market analysis benefits investors know the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats

4. This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors, and plan their position in the business

5. The study helps evaluating Artificial Intelligence Platform business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies' information to channel their investments.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Breakdown Data by Type

5 Artificial Intelligence Platform Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

