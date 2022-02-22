Samsung Vietnam supports smart factory development in the country

VIETNAM, February 22 -

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and Samsung Vietnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding on co-operation in smart factory development. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade and Samsung Vietnam on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on co-operation in smart factory development.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a number of trends such as automation, robotics and digital transformation towards the future of the supply chain of digitisation and self-operation. This trend promises huge benefits such as maintaining and stabilising production in the context of the pandemic, increasing productivity, saving costs, optimising resources.

However, the digitalisation application has seen challenges due to the lack of correct information and understanding about digital transformation in production, as well as the lack of resources.

On that basis, the two sides have studied and built a co-operation project to develop Smart Factory in Việt Nam with the goal of training 100 Vietnamese experts and assisting in consulting and improving 50 businesses to apply Smart Factory in two years in order to improve the expertise of the team of consultants, improve the production operation capacity on the information technology platform of the enterprise.

Participating in the programme, the consultants will be trained for 12 weeks to improve knowledge and skills to set up smart factories.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Hồng Diên, Minister of Industry and Trade, said: “I think the above co-operation project is a methodical, practical and important training programme to elevate Việt Nam's industry in the context of the 4.0 industrial revolution. I hope that the students and businesses participating in the project will gain a lot of useful knowledge as well as necessary skills to help Vietnamese businesses meet domestic demand and enhance competitiveness in the global value chain.”

Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam Complex, said: “In this project, experts from Samsung Korea in the field of smart factories will participate in direct instruction at the factories of participating enterprises, so I hope that this support will be a premise for businesses to raise their capacity to a new level. We respectfully request the Vietnamese Government to continue to pay attention to and support in terms of policies so that Vietnamese enterprises that are competitive after being trained will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of Việt Nam's support industries. At the same time, I hope that the representatives of businesses participating in this project will actively promote their leadership and high responsibility, and make maximum efforts to implement the project to achieve the highest results.”

As one of the enterprises selected to participate in the smart factory development consulting program, a representative of Post and Telecommunications Equipment Joint Stock Company (POSTEF) of Việt Nam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) said: “We are looking forward to participating in the project to deploy training and consulting programmes to build smart factories. Being selected to participate in this project will help us improve our governance and technology as well as the operational efficiency and position of the business, forming an industry and digital technology alliance. Thereby, enterprises have the opportunity to link production development, increase the ability to participate deeply in global supply chains.”

A representative of Haast Vietnam Industry Company Ltd said: “Haast's human resources will always be ready to best co-ordinate, meet the requirements of the project, make good use of this opportunity to standardise the business according to the smart factory model, keep up with all the criteria and have the opportunity to become partners of leading enterprises such as: Samsung Vietnam in the near future.”

The smart factory co-operation project is the latest programme in a series of innovative consulting activities for Vietnamese businesses and training Vietnamese experts to effectively replicate, strengthen synergy and continue to strengthen supporting industry development activities.

The co-operation has again affirmed Samsung Vietnam’s strong commitment to Việt Nam. Last week, Thái Nguyên Province granted an adjusted Investment Registration Certificate to Samsung Electro-Mechanics Việt Nam (SEMV) to further invest US$920 million in the province, lifting the plant’s total capital to around $2.27 billion. — VNS