Việt Nam highly appreciates role of business community

VIETNAM, February 22 - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attends at the Annual Việt Nam Business Forum (VBF) 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party, State and Government have always highly appreciated the role and contributions of the business community, and at the same time understand and share the difficulties faced by firms, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made the statement at the Annual Việt Nam Business Forum (VBF) 2021 in Hà Nội on Monday.

This year has a very important meaning for Việt Nam, creating momentum to realise the goals and strategic orientations by 2030, said the PM.

The country has the opportunity to develop strongly based on the foundations of national synergy, wealth, fortune, potential, position and prestige of the country after 35 years of “Đổi Mới” (Renewal).

"In the immediate future, the Government will effectively implement the programme on socio-economic recovery and development, associated with the master programme on COVID-19 prevention and control, and promote the vaccination campaign," said PM Chính.

At the same time, it will strive to continue to ensure macroeconomic stability, improve the business investment environment; boost digital transformation, develop digital economy development, digital society, green economy, and circular economy; and adapt to climate change.

Việt Nam will focus on solutions to restore the supply chain, ensure the circulation of goods, and stabilise the source of fuel; safe and smooth production and business activities of enterprises in the new normal; focusing on prioritising measures to ensure disease safety, simplify administrative procedures, remove obstacles in tax, credit, human resources, infrastructure, and logistics.

Especially, the Government also recommends developing the market for factors of production such as the capital market, land market, resource market, and science technology and intelligence market in a more market-oriented, competitive, efficient and sustainable manner.

The Vietnamese Government will create an equal environment among all economic sectors; encourage private investment, foreign investment, investment in high technology, and supporting industries; smart agriculture; environmental protection, renewable energy; infrastructure construction and projects serving social security.

The Government will give more priority to science and technology investment, improve research and development capacity, invest in infrastructure, especially smart and digital infrastructure to promote and take advantage of opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution.

Việt Nam takes advantage of the opportunities of new-generation FTAs ​​such as the CPTPP, EVFTA, and RCEP to expand its markets, diversify investment and business relations, and balance domestic market development; take strong and effective measures to prevent smuggling, trade fraud, and fraud of origin of goods.

Also at the forum, the Prime Minister assigned relevant ministries, branches and units to synthesise the comments of the business community and report back; assigned ministries and branches to research, handle and advise on perfecting institutions, policies and laws; especially guiding and monitoring policy implementation at all levels.

The Prime Minister also assigned ministers, heads of ministries, branches and related agencies, within the scope of their assigned functions and tasks, to promptly respond to the recommendations of the business community at the forum.

For matters beyond their competence, he asked them to report to the Government or the Prime Minister for consideration and decisions or submit them to competent authorities.

He also recommended strengthening the organisation of policy dialogues with domestic and foreign business associations to resolve shortcomings and limitations in implementation, remove institutional and legal barriers hindering production and business; and promote the development and recovery of the production chain.

The Prime Minister requested relevant ministries and branches to consider absorbing and integrating reasonable proposals and recommendations of the delegates at the forum into their programmes and action plans during the implementation of Resolution No 11/NQ-CP on the socio-economic development and recovery programme, Resolution No 43 of the National Assembly on fiscal and monetary policies to support the programme; at the same time serving the consultation, policy and law development in the future. — VNS