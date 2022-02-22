Submit Release
RoK businesses seek investment opportunities in An Giang

VIETNAM, February 22 -  

At the working session. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Sang

AN GIANG — Businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) visited the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on Monday to seek partnership opportunities with local firms.

At a working session with the firms and representatives from the RoK-Việt Nam Economic Support Committee, local leaders introduced the potential of the locality, especially in agro-fisheries processing, along with its major products.

According to Nguyễn Thành Huân, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, each year, An Giang produces about four million tonnes of rice, more than 500,000 tonnes of aquatic products and over 700,000 tonnes of vegetables, as well as about 180,000 tonnes of fruit, which meet the EU and US markets’ standards.

Huân noted that the trade partnership between An Giang and RoK firms had yet to meet the market demand. He expressed his hope to receive more information from the RoK-Việt Nam Economic Support Committee on the RoK market to provide suitable products.

Trần Anh Thư, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that despite COVID-19, An Giang had created optimal conditions for RoK firms to operate normally.

He said that An Giang hoped to sign a cooperation agreement with RoK’s Marketbridge Group to become a global distribution centre.

An Giang had prepared clean land fund for RoK investors, while prioritising RoK products in its distribution system.

For his part, Marketbridge CEO Shin Jaedong said that he hoped to receive support from local authorities to set up a company in An Giang and open supermarkets in the locality to provide local and RoK products to consumers. The firm could support An Giang in exporting its products to the RoK and other choosy markets in the world.

Chairman of the RoK-Vietnam Economic Support Committee Kwon Jae Haeng said that the committee was willing to assist An Giang in completing necessary procedures for certificates to export products to the RoK.

At the working session, RoK firms also highlighted business sectors that they are interested in An Giang. — VNS

