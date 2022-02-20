UZBEKISTAN, February 20 - Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan and Vice President of Iran discussed the development of cooperation in the fields of innovation, science and technology

Uzbekistan’s government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov visited the Iran House of Innovation and Tech in Tehran

According to the MIFT, the delegation members got acquainted with the advanced achievements of their Iranian colleagues in science, industrial and digital technologies, trade and agriculture.

During the visit to the center, talks were held with the Vice President of Iran for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari. The parties discussed measures to enhance scientific-technical cooperation in promising areas, including in the field of biotechnology, healthcare, IT sector, nanotechnology and agriculture.

The urgency of establishing close interdepartmental cooperation with the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan was noted, which will allow systematizing cooperation on the exchange of experience and technologies and the implementation of joint innovative projects.

Mutual interest was expressed in attracting high-tech innovative companies of Iran to expand their activities in Uzbekistan and exchange experience and specialists with leading Uzbek industrial enterprises. An agreement was reached on establishing practical cooperation between the Pardis Technology Park and Yashnabad Innovation Technopark in Tashkent.

The Iranian side proposed to involve leading universities, research institutes and representatives of the private sector of Uzbekistan to participate in international events in science and innovation held in Iran, such as IranLabExpo, Innotex and Innoweek, as well as to organize joint workshops and scientific conferences on an ongoing basis.

The main attention was paid to the intensification of partnerships in pharmaceuticals. The mutual readiness to develop cooperation on the introduction of advanced Iranian experience in the production of high-demand medicines was voiced.

Following the talks, an agreement was reached on the development of a dialogue between the relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries to promote practical cooperation and implement new joint projects in the fields of innovation, science and technology.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"