Uzbekistan Deputy PM meets with the President of Iran

UZBEKISTAN, February 20 - Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov has met with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran

According to Uzbekistan MIFT, an exchange of views took place in a wide range of cooperation areas with a focus on the issues of trade, economic, investment, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian collaboration.

The existing prerequisites for increasing bilateral trade were noted. The parties expressed confidence in the availability of the potential and the necessary resources for multiple increases in the volume of mutual trade and confirmed their mutual readiness to implement specific practical measures in this direction.

There are broad prospects in investment cooperation. This is evidenced by the steadily growing number of projects implemented jointly with Iranian investors, as well as the growing interest of Iranian businesspeople in the market and economic resources of Uzbekistan.

Tasks were set to deepen industrial cooperation between entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan and Iran. The parties welcomed the success achieved in bilateral talks held between the relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries in transport and logistics.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed mutual commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached and an active dialogue aimed at deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"