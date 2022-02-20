Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,378 in the last 365 days.

Uzbekistan Deputy PM meets with the President of Iran

UZBEKISTAN, February 20 - Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov has met with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran

According to Uzbekistan MIFT, an exchange of views took place in a wide range of cooperation areas with a focus on the issues of trade, economic, investment, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian collaboration.

The existing prerequisites for increasing bilateral trade were noted. The parties expressed confidence in the availability of the potential and the necessary resources for multiple increases in the volume of mutual trade and confirmed their mutual readiness to implement specific practical measures in this direction.

There are broad prospects in investment cooperation. This is evidenced by the steadily growing number of projects implemented jointly with Iranian investors, as well as the growing interest of Iranian businesspeople in the market and economic resources of Uzbekistan.

Tasks were set to deepen industrial cooperation between entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan and Iran. The parties welcomed the success achieved in bilateral talks held between the relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries in transport and logistics.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed mutual commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached and an active dialogue aimed at deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"

Поделиться

You just read:

Uzbekistan Deputy PM meets with the President of Iran

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.