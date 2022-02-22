Global Mega Data Center Market 2022 Demand For Services, New Technological Advancements, Key Factors for Growth, Investments, Revenue, Regional Data on Size, Share and Sales by 2028

The Mega Data Center market report contains data based on a methodical analysis. Overall, the research provides market information that is useful for consumers seeking information about the global Mega Data Center industry.

Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mega Data Center Market size to gain momentum owing to the rising demand for data storage during the forecast period. This information is published in our latest report, titled, " Global Mega Data Center Market, 2022-2028 ." A data center is a specialized room inside a building that houses various computer systems and components related with them, such as storage systems and telecommunications. A Mega Data Center is a single facility that has more than 15,000 servers and is spread out over a huge region. Expanding data storage capacity has become more important as corporate needs have grown. Mega Data Centers provide massive amounts of storage, bandwidth, and computing power, as well as facilitating large-scale data transport. They are a cost-effective, dependable, scalable, and efficient option for fulfilling the demands of large-scale data storage on an operational level.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

Dell

EMC

Emerson Network Power

Fujitsu

HP

IBM

Intel

Juniper Networks

Schneider Electric

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19's emergence had a significant impact on people's health and the global economy. Many industries have shut down their operations and manufacturing processes due to the lockdown and restrictions, affecting their supply chains. The advantages of cloud services, and the requirement to provide a safe and reliable IT environment, have raised the demand for data centers. Companies have adjusted their usual techniques and priorities to expand remote and mobile working support, automate business processes, and improve cyber security during the pandemic time which is expected to drive the Mega Data Center market growth in the coming years.

North America is expected to hold the largest Global Mega Data Center Market share during the forecast period. It is primarily focused on technical advancements and corporate infrastructure improvement. With the expansion of business sectors, a great amount of data is generated, which must be adequately kept and processed. The majority of the data center market's leading companies are situated in the region, contributing to the high market value. Furthermore, businesses are increasingly using managed services, colocation, cloud services, and other hybrid techniques to introduce new goods and services, evaluate new business models, and connect with customers.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mega Data Center market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

System Integration Service

Monitoring Service

Professional Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Financial Services

Communication

Media

Government

Other

Due to larger initial investments and limited resource availability, the Mega Data Center business is heavily concentrated, posing challenges to this sector.

GI Partners, a leading private investment group based in San Francisco, continues its focus on technological infrastructure investments in January 2019 by purchasing two data center facilities from NTT Data. The data center and technology-intensive assets, which are located in Plano, Texas and Quincy, Washington, complement GI Partners' existing portfolio of data center and technology-intensive properties.

Detailed TOC of Global Mega Data Center Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2022-2028

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mega Data Center Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 Mega Data Center Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Mega Data Center Segment by Type

2.2.1 System Integration Service

2.2.2 Monitoring Service

2.2.3 Professional Services

2.3 Mega Data Center Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Mega Data Center Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global Mega Data Center Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Mega Data Center Segment by Application

2.4.1 Financial Services

2.4.2 Communication

2.4.3 Media

2.4.4 Government

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Mega Data Center Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Mega Data Center Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global Mega Data Center Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

3 Mega Data Center Market Size by Player

3.1 Mega Data Center Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mega Data Center Revenue by Players (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global Mega Data Center Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)

3.2 Global Mega Data Center Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continued…

