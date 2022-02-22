Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market and E-waste Management Market 2022- New Technologies, Research and Developments, Growth Strategies, Revenue Generation, Forecast By 2028

Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market study also entails a separate analysis of revenues and statistics of the past period and forecast periods’ timeframe. The study also offers a close-knit and nurtured analysis to understand consumer growth, business climate, industry’s key players, and manufacturing key players. Predictions about pricing, products, supply and demand of those products, brand recall, brand recognition, and other variables.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising sale of electronic devices during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest research report, titled, “ Global Electronic Waste Recycling Market, 2022-2028 .” Electronic equipment, by their very nature, become outmoded or require repair from time to time. This is a key contributor to e-waste production. Replacing an electronic gadget is less expensive than having it fixed. Therefore, there has been an increase in the tendency to buy new products rather than fix old ones. This higher rate of obsolescence is currently resulting in a large amount of e-waste generation. This leads to waste being reused, refurbished, and recycled, necessitating the establishment of a large network of collecting zones. With strong legal frameworks and activities from electronic device producers, there should be greater options for managing outmoded products in growing countries. These factors are anticipated to increase the Electronic Waste Recycling market share during the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

SIMS Recycling Solution

Stena Techno World

Kuusakoski

Umicore

environCom

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Eletronic Recyclers International

GEEP

CIMELIA Resource Recovery

Veolia

Gem

Dongjiang

COVID-19 Impact-

Most firms are dealing with a growing list of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain problems, the possibility of a recession, and a decline in consumer spending. All of these situations will play out differently in different locations and industries, necessitating more precise and timely market research than ever before.

High market demand is projected in Europe, followed by North America. This may be due to the region's strict legal directions and laws for recovering, recycling, and reusing e-waste. Due to the abundance of e-waste and low labor costs in this region, Asia Pacific is expected to develop significantly over the projected period. Furthermore, rising e-waste recycling and collection rates, the integration of recycling markets, may boost demand for electronics recycling in this region. These factors are expected to drive Electronic Waste Recycling market growth in coming years.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

Metal

Plastic

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Enterprise

Government & NGO

Other

The competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to assist the vendor in determining a match between their strengths and future growth potential. It describes the best or most advantageous fit for vendors to implement consecutive merger and acquisition plans, geographic expansion strategies, research and development strategies, and new product introduction strategies to execute future business expansion.

ITRenew, Inc. intends to build its global company by partnering with key IT players throughout the world to provide data wiping software and IT asset disposition services.

Global E-Waste Management Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rapid technology advancement and innovations during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “Global E-Waste Management Market, 2022-2028.” Special and precious metals found in e-waste include silver, gold, palladium, platinum, indium, and gallium. Consumer gadgets, IT and communication systems, regularly use these uncommon elements. Due to the scarcity of these metals, the prices of their products are similarly high. This has boosted the demand for metals-based gadgets to be reused, refurbished, and recycled. Therefore, these concerns compel electronic device producers to hunt for raw materials in recycled e-waste. This also helps countries cut greenhouse gas emissions, which helps to mitigate the dangers of global warming.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for E-Waste Management:

Sims Recycling Solutions

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Electronic Recyclers International

Gem

Stena Metall Group

Electrocycling

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

URT

Cimelia

GEEP

Dongjiang

Dynamic Recycling

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Sage

COVID-19 Impact-

In terms of economic impact, the market has seen a positive growth trend, with the adoption of work-from-home policies leading to increased demand for mobile computing devices, reducing the use of stationary desktop and devices. As a result, businesses have been focusing on recycling these systems to reduce operational costs, creating a huge opportunity for overall market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global E-Waste Management Market share during the forecast period. The new product advancements as a result of ongoing innovation and a steady drop in electronic device prices is expected to drive the market forward. This has had a significant impact on the real-life span of electronic items like computers and cellphones. Furthermore, as per capita wealth in many nations in this region rises, more people are upgrading to newer versions of products. In the previous decade, these factors have contributed to an increase in sales of electronic equipment such as cellphones, refrigerators, and laptops, resulting in an increase in e-waste in the region.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment

Home Appliances

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Material Recycling

Components Recycling

The market for E-Waste Management is primarily driven by technological advancements. Major corporations are investing extensively in R&D and releasing new items on a regular basis. Furthermore, significant players, big collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, current innovation and corporate policies will be discussed.

Boliden AB: Despite significantly low metal costs, the leading E-Waste Management company has been entirely focused on extending its production level initiatives. The new crusher at Aitik, which is working well with the high-grades from Garpenberg, has helped the company lift profits to unprecedented heights. The company intends to make smart long-term innovations while boosting production levels, which will help fuel the E-Waste Management market growth in the coming years.

