Luxury Lingerie Market Growth Status and Outlook 2022-2028 | Demand by Top Players, Regional Trends, Industry Segments | Challenges and Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “ Luxury Lingerie Market 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Luxury Lingerie. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Luxury Lingerie industry.

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Luxury Lingerie will have significant change from previous year. According to our researcher latest study, the global Luxury Lingerie market size is USD 10430 million in 2021. The global Luxury Lingerie market size will reach USD 18970 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period.

The Major Players in the Luxury Lingerie Market Are:

PVH

Hanesbrands

Fruit of the Loom

Aimer

Fast Retailing

Triumph

Huijie

Jockey International

Wacoal Holdings

Cosmo-lady

Gunze

Embry Form

Calida

Oleno Group

Vivien

Tutuanna

Sunny Group

Miiow

GUJIN

Hop Lun

BYC

Sunflora

Good People

P.H. Garment

SBW

The report examines the Luxury Lingerie market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Luxury Lingerie Market types split into:

Bra

Knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Luxury Lingerie Market applications, includes:

Female

Male

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Some Points from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Luxury Lingerie by Company

4 World Historic Review for Luxury Lingerie by Geographic Region

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

11 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

12 World Forecast Review for Luxury Lingerie by Geographic Region

13 Key Players Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

