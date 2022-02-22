Architecture and Construction Management Expert Witness Fred Lott to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced it will feature successful and respected expert witness Fred Lott in a two-part interview with hosts Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters on February 24th and April 7th at 1pm ET.

Fred Lott is an “old school” architect, a construction manager, and a seasoned warrior with an uncommon memory tank and an incredible journey through different roles in our legal system. Fred’s extensive training and experience coupled with keen awareness of the role of psychology, intuitive people skills, and insightful analytical skills has positioned Fred as an expert for many subject matters beyond his base studies and experiences with architecture and construction management.

“There have been some fairly intimidating cases involving some pretty colorful characters.” Just a few of the various types of cases that have benefited from Fred’s involvement include Construction Defects, Adversary Breach of Contract, Failure to Tender Payments Due and Owing for Contract Work Performed, Standard of Care Responsibility and Compliance, Architect & Engineer Negligence, Criminal Coercion, Federal Public Corruption and Bribery, White Collar Crime, Fraud, Bribery of a Public Official, Unjust Enrichment, Faulty Movie and Sound Recording Studios Construction, and an Antitrust Complaint.

With a broad depth of experience leading cross-discipline teams of design and engineering professionals and construction management teams, Fred has offered expert testimony throughout his career as an architect and construction executive for nearly 30 years. Fred’s uniqueness as an expert witness comes from his ability to see things the plaintiff or the defendant and their counsel are not aware of.

Fred has served in different capacities as an expert witness, as a criminal witness, a defendant with a federal agency, and as a plaintiff on behalf of federal agencies.

According to Fred, being an expert witness is about telling a story and telling it in such a way that it can be understood not just by the parties represented, but by a jury.

“Most stories are not told on a level where the average listener understands it,” says Fred. “It's a matter of how you want to put this story together so it will deliver the best result.”

And Fred delivers that story with unwavering conviction.

“It's like constructing a building properly,” says Fred. “It's nice to know that it's going to stand up. You've done your best to protect everybody involved, and you can walk away with a clear mind.”

“In court, I have to remind myself that the opposing attorney’s knowledge base is probably not as strong as mine, and they will do anything possible to discredit me to represent the best interests of their client. It's a matter of not being intimidated.”

