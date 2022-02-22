Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2021-2026: Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, & Future Forecast Report

Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market

The global packaged wastewater treatment market reached a value of US$ 17.1 Billion in 2020 and expects to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global packaged wastewater treatment market reached a value of US$ 17.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. Packaged wastewater treatment, or PWWT, refers to a prefabricated and pre-engineered method of treating sewage or industrial wastewater with an aerobic process. It works by creating an environment with adequate oxygen levels and agitation to facilitate bio-oxidation of waste materials to suitable levels for discharge. PWWT finds applications in remote areas and rural communities with a small population and low wastewater flow.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Trends:

The global packaged wastewater treatment market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for cost-effective and low-maintenance decentralized wastewater treatment plants. Additionally, various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, chemical and power plants, are rapidly adopting PWWT systems to reduce water wastage and unwanted liquid discharge into the environment by reusing the treated water in their industrial processes. Furthermore, the growing population, increasing water pollution levels, and scarcity of clean water have augmented the product demand. Other factors, including technological advancements in wastewater treatment, rising government investments in PWWT facilities and rapid industrialization, are also anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Bio-Microbics, Inc.

• Clearford Water System Inc.

• Corix Water System

• CST Wastewater Solutions

• Fluence corporation Limited

• Global Treat

• Organica Technologies

• Pollution Control System

• Smith & Loveless

• Veolia

• Westech Engineering Inc.

Breakup by End Use Sector:

• Municipal

• Industrial

o Chemical and Pharma

o Oil and Gas

o Food, Pulp and Paper

o Metal and Mining

o Power Generation

o Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Extended Aeration

• Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

• Reverse Osmosis (RO)

• Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

• Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR)

• Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR)

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

