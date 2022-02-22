Solar Microinverter Market 2021-2026: Industry Share, Size, Growth Analysis, Demand and Report

Solar Microinverter Market

The global solar microinverter market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Solar Microinverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global solar microinverter market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global solar microinverter market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2021-2026. A solar microinverter is an electronic device that converts direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC). It is primarily used in photovoltaic (PV) cells for altering the current waveform. It can maximize the power from solar panels and maintain a consistent flow of energy by utilizing the maximum power point tracking (MPPT) technology. In recent years, the demand for solar microinverter has increased as it is highly efficient compared to its conventional counterparts.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Solar Microinverter Market Trends:

The rising deployment of solar microgrids, and the escalating energy demand from commercial and industrial sectors represent the primary factors driving the global solar microinverter market. Additionally, a significant rise in residential rooftop solar installations and the increasing popularity of building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, several initiatives undertaken by regional governments encouraging the use of renewable energy, along with a substantial reduction in product prices, have propelled the market growth. Other factors, including the growing environmental concerns, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, numerous product innovations and rapid urbanization, are also anticipated to provide a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

• Chilicon Power, LLC

• Enphase Energy Inc.

• Altenergy Power System Inc.

• SunPower Corporation

• Darfon Electronics Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Delta Energy Systems (Germany) GmbH

• Alencon Systems LLC

• ReneSola Ltd.

• Omnik New Energy Co. Ltd.

• EnluxSolar Co. Ltd.

• Sungrow Deutschland GmbH

• Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Breakup by Communication Channel:

• Wired

• Wireless

Breakup by Type:

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

Breakup by Connectivity:

• Standalone

• On-Grid

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

