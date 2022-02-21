NEBRASKA, February 21 - Media Contact:

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Congressman Jim Hagedorn

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Jim Hagedorn.

Hagedorn had represented Minnesota’s 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2019. His wife announced his passing earlier today.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff immediately and return to full staff at midnight tonight.