Employee Retention Tax Credit – CARES Processing Service For W2 Employees Launch

In partnership with Hit The Mark Media, Available Tax Credit has launched a new service that helps small business owners process loans for the CARES Employee Retention Tax Credit program with the IRS, including a no-cost assessment on their eligibility.

This launch provides employers with proper guidance on routes to funds from the CARES Act, through which they can access a tax credit of up to $26,000 for every employee.

With its recent launch, Available Tax Credit delivers a valuable solution for US-based small business owners who have between 5 to 500 employees.

Administered by the IRS, the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) is a program established under the CARES Act in 2020. It provides tax credits to help employers across the US sustain operations despite the negative economic impact caused by the current pandemic. The ERTC program is open to all eligible businesses, including applicants who have previously received a PPP loan.

Available Tax Credit partners with certified CPA experts who use their in-depth knowledge of the ERTC program to pre-qualify applicants and provide guidance on how much tax credit they are eligible for.

After submitting basic information about their business and W2 employees through the inquiry form on its website, Available Tax Credit completes the tax credit process for applicants in four simple steps.

Upon receiving an inquiry, the company will request that applicants provide relevant documents, including 941 returns, PPP loan documents, and payroll data.

In the next step, experts will review the application and calculate the highest possible amount of tax credit an applicant is likely to receive. A dedicated expert will help applicants file a 941-X adjusted employer’s federal tax return with the IRS based on the outcome of the pre-qualification stage. Applicants receive a check for their approved tax credit via mail once the IRS completes its evaluation.

Interested parties can apply for a no-cost assessment of their eligibility for the ERTC program by visiting the link provided above.

Based in Lutz, Florida, Available Tax Credit provides accounting services for the ERTC program in partnership with certified CPA experts.

A satisfied client said, “Available Tax Credit did a great job walking us through everything we needed to move forward with our application. They made sure we got approved on every stage before any additional steps were taken. I highly recommend you reach out to them and see how much they can get for you.”

