Congressional Candidate, "Italian Champion" Launches Movement, Pulls Nation into Corner
Congressional Candidate known as the "Italian Champion" Launches New Movement, As He Pulls Italy Into His CornerTRENTON, NJ, US, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Congressional candidate has caught our eye, and not only our eye, but the eye of an entire European nation. Sean Pignatelli, Candidate for Congressional District 2 of New Jersey, has been steaming up his political campaign and has been grabbing lots of recent public attention. During an interview in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Pignatelli not only called out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(AOC) for discriminating against Italian Americans, but also factually stated Latin(Italian) Americans are a suppressed minority that have been systemically discriminated against and have been misrepresented for many years here in America. This captured the attention of many journalists and reporters both here in America and overseas, specifically, in the European country of Italy. Allegedly, the Italian media have been repeatedly in contact with Pignatelli and his campaign over the last few weeks. There is currently an article in PRIMO, an Italian Culture online magazine, who has also endorsed this candidate, calling Pignatelli the "Italian Champion" for embracing his culture and fighting for Latin(Italian) American Civil Rights. At this time, it seems Pignatelli may have a much larger ally in his corner, that could help him go the distance in politics.
Pignatelli is currently a registered Republican, but it was not always that way. In 2020 Pignatelli was a registered Democrat. However, both as a Republican and Democrat his campaign has remained unchanged and continues to include; affirmative action, equal rights for all, tax breaks for farmers, backing of all labor unions, giving a voice to parents in their children’s classrooms, and defending law enforcement. The latter two, being more of the Republican mindset, Pignatelli states the Democratic ideology has changed, which forced him to sever ties with the party. Pignatelli has always stood up for front-line workers and first responders. His wife is a front-line worker for a local hospital in New Jersey, and many of his family members are first responders. The Democratic party tried but were unable to persuade him to change his views to envisioning front-line workers as an enemy and de-funding the police. “Front-line workers and first responders will always be heroes in my book.”
Pignatelli’s primary opponent in the upcoming election, Jeff Van Drew, is not all that different from him. Van Drew also switched parties from the Democrats to the Republicans in 2019. Unlike Pignatelli, who switched parties due to ideological reasons, Van Drew switched solely for the purpose of voting against the impeachment of Donald Trump. Ironically, Van Drew later received a historical amount of funds and an endorsement from Trump, and in return, Van Drew pledged “his undying loyalty” to the 45th president.
Many polls have shown the new generation of voters have more of a moderate sense to politics. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Republican Senator Mitt Romney both are of like minds with the newer generation of voters and are able to both support and oppose the Democratic and Republican agendas, regardless of being a member of the party. These are the voters creating the new movement following Pignatelli. We’ve seen many voters leaving the Democratic party to join the Republicans or become Independents, with Pignatelli being a key influence. Many young voters have already begun registering to vote and are very excited about this new movement, they call “New Generation, New Politician.” Not only is it just the young voters that are elevated but middle aged adults and older adults are also eagerly waiting and anticipating where this new immense movement will go.
Erik Stewart
Independent Journalist
