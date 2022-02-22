Data Science Platform Market Trends, Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Share and Opportunity 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Science Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global data science platform market grew at a CAGR of around 30% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. The data science platform consists of a set of new generation architecture and technologies that are designed as a framework of a data science project. It offers advanced tools, such as integration and exploration, data ideation, model deployment, and model development, which are required to execute the life cycle of the data science project. The platform also enables the data scientists to discover actionable insights of data, plan the strategy, and communicate the strategy to the enterprise within a single environment.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global data science platform market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of large amounts of unstructured and structured data across the end-use industries. In line with this, the widespread adoption of ease-of-use methods to accelerate the business operations is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising need to extract in-depth insights from data to gain a competitive edge and significant technological advancements are other factors driving the market growth. Apart from this, the inclination of the enterprises to adopt data-intensive business strategies is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Data Science Platform Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the data science platform market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alteryx Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Dataiku Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

H2O.ai Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

RapidMiner Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

The MathWorks Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global data science platform market on the basis of component, application, vertical and region.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Application:

Marketing and Sales

Logistics

Finance and Accounting

Customer Support

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

