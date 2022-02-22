mHealth market Size [2022] | to extend USD 293.29 billion by 2028, exhibiting an extraordinary CAGR of 29.1%

The mHealth market size is projected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mHealth market size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period 2021-2028

Market Growth Reasons:

Higher Demand in COVID-19 Pandemic to Propel Growth

Product Innovations and Regional Expansions to Augment Market Growth

Growing Research & Development Investments and Increasing New Product approvals to Drive Market Growth

Robust Product Offerings by Key Players to Propel Industry Growth

Strategic Partnerships Coupled with Strong Brand Presence to Foster Company Growth

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 29.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 293.29 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2020 USD 34.28 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 168 Segments covered Category ,Services Type , Service Provider, Geography

The expanding interest for mHealth arrangements all over the planet, attributable to its easy to understand advantages and high calling effectiveness in taking care of a crisis circumstance, will help the mHealth market revenue in the impending years.

The developing geriatric populace will likewise contribute decidedly to the development of the market. For example, individuals over the age of 65, are more inclined to constant afflictions; in the U.S., 40 million individuals, i.e., around 12.9% of the populace is over 65 years. In this way, there is a giant degree for the mHealth market in the nations where the geriatric populace is flooding.

Regional Analysis:

Europe held critical offer in 2018 and is relied upon to develop quickly during the estimate time frame. The expanding instances of cardiovascular wellbeing sicknesses and diabetes will empower quick development of the market in Europe.

The mHealth market size in North America remained at USD 10.20 billion of every 2018 and is relied upon to observe huge development in the approaching years. The presence of central members will help the mHealth market trends in North America.

Further Findings:

Expanding government drives designated towards spreading wellbeing mindfulness are helping the worldwide mHealth market. Additionally, rising government drives that are advancing the utilization of mHealth applications are helping the development of the worldwide market.

Circulatory strain checking is an indispensable piece of distinguishing sicknesses at a beginning phase. Pulse observing aides in distinguishing heart failures and cardiovascular breakdowns at a beginning phase and decreases the possibilities of coronary episodes and other deadly issues.

Market Key players covered in the report includes:

Bayer MHealth

Medtronic

Apple

AirStrip

AliveCor, Inc.

BioTelemetry Inc.

athenahealth

AgaMatrix

LifeWatch Services, Inc.

Philips

iHealth

AT&T

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies

Cerner Corporation

Nokia

