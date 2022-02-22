Automotive Radar Market Size [2022-2028] | to hit USD 3.95 billion with remarkable 9.7% CAGR

The automotive radar market is projected to grow from USD 2.07 billion in 2021 to USD 3.95 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.7% in forecast period, 2021-2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive radar market size extend to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has provided this information in its report titled, “Automotive Radar Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 2.01 billion in 2020.

Today, the automotive industry is stronger than ever, with the world witnessing an exponential rise in vehicular sales in the last decade or so. New technologies such as robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have strengthened and streamlined manufacturing processes, bringing down costs and enhancing efficiency.





The upgrade of radar functionality through the headway of sign data transfer capacity abilities is anticipated to arise as a key pattern encouraging the market development. Essentially, the improvement in range goal is probably going to supplement the Automotive Radar Market development.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 9.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 3.95 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.07 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Range, Application, Geography





The rising vehicle wellbeing mindfulness among customers is supporting the interest for cutting edge security highlights on vehicles including vulnerable side identification and voyage control. These highlights can assist with helping drivers and decrease mishaps. The rising number of street fatalities has constrained the state run administrations of different countries to execute severe guidelines and advance vehicle wellbeing frameworks' turn of events. These severe unofficial laws are relied upon to invigorate the Automotive Radar Market development essentially.





Asia Pacific is projected to overwhelm the Automotive Radar Market share. The expanding vehicle deals because of rising extra cash levels across China, India, and different nations are expected to support the market development. Additionally, the developing purchaser mindfulness for vehicle wellbeing because of the expanding number of street mishaps is anticipated to fuel the development of the market.

Europe is relied upon to acquire significant development in the global market. Early reception of trend setting innovations across the U.K. furthermore Germany as well as the execution of severe vehicle wellbeing guidelines powers the development in the locale.





Key Features of Automotive Radar Market Report:

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors





Industry Developments:

September 2021: ZF unveiled its latest Mid-Range Radar (MRR) in partnership with Dongfeng Motor (China) to improve the existing ZF co ASSIST semi-automated system and support next-generation ADAS safety functions on China’s Dongfeng Aelous Yixuan Max.





Key Players Covered in the Automotive Radar Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

Denso Corporation (Kariya, Japan)

Autoliv Inc. (Stockholm, Sweden)

Valeo SA (Paris, France)

Aptiv (Dublin, Ireland)

NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Dallas, U.S.)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)





