Intelligent Transportation System Market Size [2022-2028] to extend USD 42.80 billion | with remarkable 9.34% CAGR

The intelligent transportation system market is projected to grow from USD 22.91 billion in 2021 to USD 42.80 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.34%.

Intelligent Transportation System Market Growth Reasons:

Increasing Digitization to Set a Positive Trend for Market Growth

Rising Focus of Governments for Imposition of Strict Regulatory Standards on Automotive Industry to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)-based Technology to Fuel Market Growth

Increased Use Of Emerging New Game-Changing Technologies to Set a Positive Trend For Market Growth





Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 9.34% 2028 Value Projection USD 42.80 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 21.82 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type and Region





In March 2020, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai declared its fulfillment of a task that predicts occasional traffic of its transportation administrations in marine utilizing enormous information. The undertakings include each data for the oceanic transportation administrations, for example, complete number of travelers, absolute income and inhabitance rates came to, which is expected to help reads up on improvement scope for administrations and notwithstanding this further developing organization proficiency.

As indicated by the Director Mohamed Abu Bakr Al Hashemi, Maritime Transport Department, "Utilizing huge information to mechanize the oceanic vehicle tickets has empowered us to be adaptable in our planning of carrying out the occasional organization drive to control our marine vehicle framework." Increasing reception of innovation, to manage traffic will reinforce the development of the market during the gauge time frame.

Among the regions, the Intelligent Transportation System Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as increasing need for efficient management of the growing traffic in the region.





Companies operating in the Market are striving hard to gain maximum intelligent transportation system market revenue. They are achieving this by deploying strategies such as product innovation and launch, mergers and acquisitions, and others.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Advanced Transportation Pricing System

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





